5 best Free Fire characters for Clash Squad in February 2021's Project Cobra (OB26) update

Garena Free Fire has launched the latest OB26 update, Project Cobra, in the game, and now players can't wait to play the new season of the Clash Squad mode.

The Clash Squad mode is a very popular arcade mode in Free Fire, and most players often like to push high-rank tiers in this mode. However, pushing ranks seamlessly requires choosing the best characters in the game.

This article lists some of the most powerful characters in Free Fire for the Clash Squad mode post the OB26 update.

Note: This list is not in any particular ranking or order. This list reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Free Fire characters for the Clash Squad mode

#1 - DJ Alok

Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok has an active ability called Drop the Beat, which can create a 5m aura that increases ally movement speed by 10% and restores 5 HP/s for five seconds.

His ability is ideal for aggressive players in the Clash Squad mode and can be boosted up to level 6 using character level-up cards.

The max level allows the player to increase ally movement speed by 15% and restores the HP by 5HP/s for 10 seconds.

#2 - K (Captain Booyah)

K in Free Fire

K has one of the unique abilities in Free Fire. It increases the maximum EP of the player by 50. Also, it has two different modes:

Jiu-jitsu mode: Increases the EP conversion rate of allies within 6m by 500%.

Psychology mode: Recovers two EP every two seconds up to 150 EP.

There is a cooldown period of 20 seconds when switching between the modes.

K is most advantageous in the Clash Squad mode when players have a level 3 mushroom at the beginning of each round. He can recover HPs constantly by converting the EPs.

#3 - Chrono

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono has an active skill called Time Turner. At its base level, it can build a force field that blocks 600 enemy damage. Chrono can also shoot from inside the force field while increasing his movement speed by 15%.

Allies inside the force field also receive a 10% increase in movement speed, with the effects lasting for about four seconds. Also, the ability has a cooldown period of 50 seconds.

#4 - Antonio

Antonio in Free Fire

Antonio has a passive ability in Free Fire called Gangster's Spirit. His base level ability allows him to receive 10 extra HP when the round begins. However, after leveling up the character to its max level (level 6), Antonio receives 35 extra HP when the round starts.

Hence, Antonio starts each round with extra HPs and automatically gains an advantage over his enemies.

#5 - Jota

Jota in Free Fire

Jota has an ability called Sustained Raids, which restores 25 HP instantly for every kill with an SMG or a Shotgun. However, it has a cooldown period of five seconds.

As the character levels up, his ability is also enhanced. At the maximum level, 40 HP is restored for every kill.

Therefore, Jota is most handy for aggressive players in Clash Squad with HP recovery in every shotgun or SMG kill.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's individual opinion, and what may be the best for someone cannot be the same for others.