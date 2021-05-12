New Green Flame Draco M1014 gun in Free Fire: Special kill effect, price and abilities revealed

The Luck Royale is a popular segment in Free Fire where weapon skins and costume bundles can be acquired in random draws.

Green Flame Draco, a new Evo gun skin for the M1014 Shotgun, was released on May 8th. The weapon skin is an upgradable Evo skin that can be leveled up from 1 to 7.

This article takes a look at all the information about the new Green Flame Draco M1014 skin in Free Fire's Faded Wheel event.

Free Fire's Green Flame Draco M1014 skin

As previously mentioned, the Green Flame Draco in Free Fire is an Evo gun skin that can be leveled up.

Players can acquire this skin from the Faded Wheel event. While it cannot be obtained directly, the maximum price that players have to pay to get this skin via spins is 972 diamonds.

Features of the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin

Contains specialized kill feed.

Upgradable from level 1 - level 7.

Increased damage.

Doubled rate of fire.

Decreased reloading speed.

Evo level upgrades

Players can upgrade the Green Flame Draco skin by using Dragon Fang tokens. These tokens can be obtained from events. They can also be purchased directly from the in-game store.

Here are the upgrade features for the Green Flame Draco M1014 skin:

Level 1: New look plus double decreased reload speed.

Level 2: New special kill announcement/ kill feed

Level 3: New look

Level 4: Specialized hit effect on targets plus the doubled rate of fire

Level 5: New firing effect plus exclusive kill effect on enemies

Level 6: New look plus extra damage when firing at gloo walls

Level 7: New look plus exclusive emote

Green Flame Draco M1014 Level 7

How to access Free Fire's Faded Wheel

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Faded Wheel segment in Free Fire:

Step 1: After the default Free Fire loading menu opens, players should click on the "Luck Royale" section present on the left-hand side of the screen.

Go to the 'Faded Wheel' section

Step 2: They should then click on the Faded Wheel option on the bottom left-hand side of the screen.

Spin the wheel

Step 3: Players can participate in the draw by spending diamonds. Prizes that have already been acquired will not be repeated. Each subsequent draw will require more diamonds. However, the first spin is free.

