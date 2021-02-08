New Judgement Ironface bundle in Free Fire: Everything players need to know

Free Fire has released its exotic Judgement Ironface bundle for a limited time in the Diamond Royale section. The bundle contains the Judgement Ironface set, magic cubes, cube fragments, and other tops and bottoms.

The Judgement Ironface bundle in Free Fire

The bundle also contains a Neolithic top, bottom, mask, and shoes. Similarly, the top, bottom, mask, and shoes for the Paleolithic set are included in the bundle as separate items.

The magic cube can be used for redeeming exchangeable sets from the exchange menu. The cube fragments can be used in exchange for a magic cube. One hundred such cube fragments are required to claim a single magic cube.

There are bonus rewards for spinning multiple times in the bundle. The rewards for total spins are:

1 Spin: 3 tokens

5 Spins: Cube fragment, three tokens, fragment crate

10 Spins: Cube fragment, ten tokens, five resupply map

25 Spins: cube fragment, ten tokens, five summon airdrops

50 Spins: Cube fragment, 20 tokens, five pet foods

The bundle can be obtained by spending diamonds or vouchers for spinning. Six hundred diamonds or ten vouchers will provide 10+1 spins for the bundle. With each spin, players will get their lucky counter to increase, providing a better chance to obtain the grand prize. Upon receiving the grand prize, the lucky counter will be reset to zero.

The Judgement Ironface bundle is available to spin for the next 20 days in Free Fire.

The face of judgement stands in front of you - choose to confront it or repudiate reality. 🎭



Should you choose to confront it, put on your brave face and challenge the fear in the new Judgement Ironface bundle - now available via Diamond Royale! 💎#FreeFire #Booyah pic.twitter.com/tKbZB49JT0 — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) February 7, 2021

Garena has done a great job designing the whole set and putting a variety of obtainable items in the bundle. In case players don't get lucky enough to obtain it, they can still obtain some fantastic outfits with the top, bottom, and mask combinations.

