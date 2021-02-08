New Skyler character in Free Fire (OB26 update): How to get, price, ability, and more

Garena Free Fire has recently added a new character to the game named Skyler after the Project Cobra update.

The game now has a total of 37 characters. Except for Nulla and Primis, all characters have special abilities that help players on the battlefield.

A few days ago, Free Fire announced their collaboration with popular Vietnamese music artist Son Tung M-TP, and players could see him as the Mysterious Character in the OB26 Advance Server. Skyler is the in-game persona of the popular Vietnamese artist.

This article shares insights on everything that players need to know about Skyler in Free Fire.

Skyler's ability and price in Free Fire

Though Skyler has been launched in Free Fire, the character is not yet accessible for players. They can neither purchase nor unlock it via any means. Hence, there is no price available yet in the "Store" section of Free Fire.

However, players can expect the character to be launched in the "Faded Wheel" section, where players can draw spins to acquire the exclusive character.

Skyler has a great active ability that can benefit players on the virtual battlefield.

His in-game description states that:

"Skyler is a CEO and superstar."

Skyler (Ability - Riptide Rhythm)

Skyler character in Garena Free Fire

Skyler has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m. Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery, beginning from four points. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds. Also, his effects do not stack.

Here is the ability level list for Skyler when he is upgraded from Level 2 - Level 6:

Level 2: Damages five gloo walls within 58 meters. CD 58 seconds. HP recovery begins from five points.

Level 3: Damages five gloo walls within 67 meters. CD 55 seconds. HP recovery begins from six points.

Level 4: Damages five gloo walls within 77 meters. CD 51 seconds. HP recovery begins from seven points.

Level 5: Damages five gloo walls within 88 meters. CD 46 seconds. HP recovery begins from eight points.

Level 6: Damages five gloo walls within 100 meters. CD 40 seconds. HP recovery begins from nine points.

Though the character is not yet available for players, they can expect it to be acquired soon via events or by directly purchasing it from the in-game "Store."

Skyler can be upgraded with Character Level Up cards.

Once the character is available for the players, they can upgrade the character level to level 8 using Character Level Up cards. The skill level can also be upgraded to level 6 with these cards.