Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better Free Fire stats in February 2021?

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Gyan Sujan, aka Gyan Gaming, are two of the most popular Indian Free Fire content creators. They have massive fan bases and regularly upload content on their YouTube channels.

These players have garnered massive subscriber counts of 20.3 million and 7.87 million, respectively.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Ajjubhai has featured in 10536 squad games to date and has come out on top in 2574 of them, corresponding to a win rate of 24.43%. He has eliminated 38949 enemies and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.89.

The YouTuber has 306 Booyahs in 1654 duo games, equating to a win ratio of 18.51%. With 6435 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The internet star has played 898 solo games and has remained unbeaten in 77 of them, coming down to a win ratio of 8.57%. He has racked up 2267 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

The streamer has 681 squad matches against his name and has stood victorious in 91 of them, approximating to a win ratio of 13.36%. He has 2570 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Total Gaming has won one of the 18 duo matches he has played this season, ensuring a win ratio of 5.88%. He has secured 39 frags at a K/D ratio of 2.18.

The content creator has also taken part in ten solo games and has remained unbeaten on a single occasion, having a win rate of 10%. In these matches, he has 19 eliminations to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.11.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID

His Free Fire ID is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats in Free Fire

Gyan Sujan has competed in 17230 squad games and has bettered his foes in 6252 of them, equating to a win rate of 36.28%. In these matches, he has notched 58909 kills and has retained a K/D ratio of 5.37.

The YouTuber has 463 first-place finishes in 2032 duo matches, bringing his win rate to 22.78%. With a K/D ratio of 3.42, he has 5370 frags.

Lastly, the internet star has participated in 1345 solo games and has remained undefeated in 154 of them, leading to a win rate of 11.45%. He has 2235 eliminations and has sustained a K/D ratio of 1.88.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats in Free Fire

Gyan Gaming has engaged in 803 squad matches and has won 224 games, translating to a win rate of 27.89%. He has registered 3560 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.14.

The streamer has 28 appearances in duo matches and has managed to win 12 of them, having a win rate of 42.85%. He has accumulated 122 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 7.63.

The content creator has 42 solo matches to his name and has outperformed his foes in a single one, converting to a win rate of 2.38%. He has 14 frags at a K/D ratio of 0.34.

Conclusion

In the lifetime squad games, Gyan Sujan surpasses Ajjubhai in win ratio and K/D ratio stats. In the duo and solo modes, Sujan has greater win rates, but the latter has a higher K/D ratio.

Sujan also displays great stats in ranked duo and squad matches. Ajjubhai has better stats in ranked solo matches.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

