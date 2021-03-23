New Karakin map in PUBG Mobile: Release date, confirmed features and more revealed

There are currently five maps available to players in PUBG Mobile. They are Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi and Livik.

The addition of the Karakin map in the 1.3 beta version caught the attention of PUBG Mobile fans worldwide, and they were eagerly awaiting its arrival.

In a social media post, the developers finally announced that the Karakin map will make its way into the game soon and will replace Vikendi. The post read:

"Nope, it's not a mirage - that's a chicken dinner in the desert. Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it's gone!"

This article takes a look at the release date, confirmed features and other details of the upcoming BR map in PUBG Mobile.

New Karakin map in PUBG Mobile

Release date

Karakin was previously available in the PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version. The map will officially make its way to the battle royale title on April 7.

Features

Karakin has a variety of new elements in the beta version of PUBG Mobile, including Thin Wall Bullet Penetration, a new firearm called Panzerfaust and more. These features will likely be added to the final release.

Size and number of players

Karakin is a small map with a size of 2 x 2 kilometers. It is dry, open and filled with rocks. The map will host a maximum of 64 players in each match.

Demolition Zone

Demolition Zone is designed to cause damage to buildings so that players will be forced to come out and battle.

The smaller lobby size, coupled with the Demolition Zone, is bound to provide a thrilling experience for players.

