New KSHMR character in Free Fire: Everything known so far

Free Fire offers more than 30 characters to players, each having a unique ability, except Adam and Eve. These characters help them get the better of foes on the battlefield.

In one of the recent posts on its social media handles, Garena Free Fire had announced a collaboration with KSHMR, a renowned American musician, record producer, rapper, and DJ.

New KSHMR character in Free Fire: All we know so far

As part of the collaboration, a new character 'K' (Captain Booyah) will make its way into the game. Also, a new theme song, titled One More Round, will be added to the game.

Garena Free Fire, on its social media handles and YouTube channel, posted a video that had this background music.

The social media post read:

"The day DJ KSHMR will arrive is nearly here! Feel the rhythm through your veins. Do you remember hearing this somewhere already?"

Players can listen to this song on the spawn island for now.

The YouTube video is titled: I'm coming | KSHMR x Free Fire | Garena Free Fire.

The video teased the release of the new character via the following text:

"This October, one more round, KSHMR."

As per the posts by Garena, this character will get released very soon in-game.

The social media post that announced the collaboration with KSHMR had some costume items that could likely be his character set in the game as well.

According to a video posted by KSHMR, the song will be releasing in October, and hence, fans and players can expect the character to come out during the same time frame.

Earlier this month, Garena had collaborated with Hrithik Roshan and introduced a character based on him — Jai. Last year, it collaborated with DJ Alok and introduced a character based on him, called DJ Alok.

