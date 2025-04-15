New leaked Oblivion remake images suggest separate Deluxe Edition for DLCs

A handful of leaked official images are here from the yet-to-be-announced Oblivion remake on Unreal Engine 5. Going by the cover arts, it is touted as "The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered" rather than a remake, and Virtuos is the studio behind it as rumored before. Furthermore, unlike Skyrim: Special Edition, this big engine-transfer remaster will not have the DLCs of the original included in the base purchase.

These freshly leaked images are courtesy of a post on Gaming Leaks and Reddits, and there's a handful of new things to consider.

Oblivion's infamous Horse armor seems to be DLC-gated in the remaster too

The Deluxe edition promo (Image via Reddit || u/KvasirTheOld)

Among the leaked images, two of them display a "Deluxe Edition" to be released alongside the Remaster. This implies a DLC-bundling model similar to the original title.

The promotional image spread for the Deluxe Edition is quite blurry, but one can make out the unmistakable impressions of the two big expansions: Knights of The Nine and Shivering Isles. The very Skyrim Anniversary Edition-esque digital box cover for the Deluxe Edition also confirms these two DLCs are certainly going to be there.

The box cover for the Deluxe (Image via Reddit || u/KvasirTheOld)

While these two quest expansions are the big scoop, there's a lot of other small trinkets released as additional content in the original Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. A model similar to that would mean the base game does not have any of those add-on materials, including Mehrune's Razor, the DLC-bound Spell Tomes, and - you guessed it - the infamous Horse Armor pack.

It has been almost 20 years (Image via Reddit || u/KvasirTheOld)

Other screenshots include: a fresh look into the titular Oblivion realm, a snapshot of what appears to be the remastered Anvil city, the Imperial City, and of course, the view right outside the prologue-sewers. Here's the original imgur album posted on the reddit thread unveiling the leaked images. However, in case the link goes down, here's some previews:

A bunch of leaked official images (Image via Reddit || u/KvasirTheOld)

When is the game coming, then? There's no official press release or announcements yet. Many lingering speculations and theories from leakers have suggested that Microsoft/ZOS is going to shadow-drop Oblivion Remastered sometime in April.

Most recently, prominent leaker Jeff Grubs suggested that Oblivion Remastered is coming sometime "next week", which is between April 21 and April 27.

For more details, check out our full timeline of all the Oblivion UE5 remake leaks.

