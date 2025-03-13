Official Oblivion remake might get a surprise release soon, insiders claim

Even though Bethesda or Microsoft have never officially acknowledged it, an Oblivion remake is well on its way, as corroborated by various claims for multiple years now. The latest addition to this roulette was from known leaker NateTheHate, as well as some insider information from VGC. The former says the Oblivion remake is coming before June 2025, while the latter steps on the pedal even harder and says it might even be April.

NateTheHate expects some ground-breaking news to drop either this month or in April, as he said in an X post recently:

"(News about the Olbivion remake is coming) Either this month or next month. Release is likely to be sooner than the original June target; but still working to get details on an updated release date."

While VGC and NateTheHate are both reputable sources, insider information is still unreliable by definition. So, take this news with a grain of salt.

UE5 remake of Oblivion might hit the shelves before Skyblivion if the rumors are true

We all know Skyblivion will probably be the better remaster (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Speculations and whispers about an official remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion have lingered for nearly two years now. The most substantial evidence of the project's existence is an accidentally leaked document during the Microsoft vs FTC court proceedings in September 2023.

We have obtained various bits and pieces of information from various sources before and after this. In January, numerous industry insiders including Jez Corden expected Microsoft-Zeinmax to break the ice about the game in the Xbox Developers Direct 2025, which didn't happen.

The VGC report released recently speculates the game might come as early as April, according to their insider sources. If that were to happen, it would put them ahead of the community-curated labor of love, Skyblivion, which is also coming this year.

It's very on-brand for Bethesda to keep its games and announcement under wraps before it's ready to ship the product (The Elder Scrolls 6 is a standout exception). Except, it's not a true-blue Bethesda Softworks game, and only tangentially a Bethesda Game Studios game. The task of remaking Oblivion in UE5 has been delegated to Virtuos Paris according to various reports.

What's more, there are no major conventions to drum up hype about it before June's Summer Games Fest. VGC's highly optimistic insider news expects Microsoft-Zenimax to shadow-drop the remake of a beloved but two-decades-old game with minimal fanfare.

Given that there's no actual proof to corroborate any of these claims, what we can hope for right now is an official announcement of the project. It has been, after all, too long since we have had various de-facto confirmations. Meanwhile, here's the complete timeline of the UE5 Oblivion remake's major leaks and details for your convenience.

