New Legendary Cobra Rage bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire is one of the leading battle royale titles developed and published by Garena in the mobile segment. It features an extensive collection of in-game ranging from gun skins, bundles, skins of numerous items and more.

The Project Cobra events are currently underway, and various themed cosmetics have been introduced in the game, including a new Cobra Sidekick bundle, Cobra backpack and more.

The game's developers in multiple social media posts provided the players with glimpses of the new Legendary Cobra Rage bundle. One of the posts read,

"The Legendary Cobra Bundle will launch with Shirou in-game on the 27th! Rate this bundle on a scale of 1-10! "

This article provides the players with all the details about the upcoming legendary bundle in Garena Free Fire.

New Legendary Cobra Rage bundle in Free Fire

The new Legendary Cobra Rage bundle is out of the ordinary and will be introduced into the game on February 27, 2021. The upcoming bundle is one of its kind as it will feature its own unique interface and include exclusive emotes. The following are the special bonus of the outfit:

Emote Lead – Lead a dance in the squad lobby.

Exclusive Emote – Go to Collection to equip.

Arrival Animation – Special animation when you join a squad.

Parachuting Animation – Special animation when wearing the top.

One of the bundle's unique aspects is that the players will change the colors of the individual fashion items in the bundle from the special interface.

The choice of the colors includes – red, blue, yellow, and purple. It is crucial to note that their availability will depend on the highest rank the users achieve in the ranked mode.

Overall the players are excited about this fascinating cosmetic item. However, the developers haven't revealed the exact details about how to acquire the Legendary Cobra Rage bundle.

