New Mr. Nutcracker Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire: Everything to know

Free Fire has an extensive collection of cosmetic items such as bundles and more. Although they do not affect gameplay, players desire to obtain them for aesthetic purposes. Recently, Mr. Nutcracker has been made available for the users.

Players can obtain the recently added bundle via Diamond Royale. This article serves as a guide to the new Mr. Nutcracker bundle and how the players can acquire it in Garena Free Fire.

Everything to know about the new Mr. Nutcracker bundle in Free Fire

A post by Free Fire on their social media handles read:

“Just a decoration you say? I think not! I don’t just spend my days sitting under the tree, for I am the great guardian of the children! You have nothing to fear... well maybe except when you steal my walnut.” Fancy a day as the dutiful soldier? Get the new Nutcracker bundle from Diamond Royale now.

Mr. Nutcracker bundle consists of the following:

Mr. Nutcracker (Top)

Mr. Nutcracker (Bottom)

Mr. Nutcracker (Shoes)

Mr. Nutcracker (Mask)

As stated earlier, it can be availed by users from Diamond Royale. However, it is crucial to note that there is no guarantee of getting the Mr. Nutcracker bundle within a specific number of spins. The bundle will be up for grabs for the next 21 days.

Luck Royale

Each spin costs 60 diamonds, whereas 10+1 spins are priced at 600 diamonds. Users will also receive bonus rewards on their 1st, 5th, 10th, 25th, and 50th spins in any given week. Moreover, they will be obtaining at least one rare item within their first three spins.

Follow the steps given below to access Diamond Royale in Free Fire and have a shot at procuring the new Mr. Nutcracker bundle:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the ‘Luck Royale’ option located on the screen's left side.

Click on the Luck Royale option

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Diamond Royale’ section. Choose the desired number of spins to make.

A pop-up will appear asking them to confirm the purchase

Step 3: A dialogue box will appear, seeking confirmation of the purchase. After clicking the ‘Confirm’ button, a spin will be made, and a reward will be drawn.

