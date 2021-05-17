New Persia Valor Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire's developers often introduce in-game events that provide players with an opportunity to acquire exclusive items.

The Crystal Cube event made its way into Free Fire today, i.e., May 17th, and its main attraction is the new Persia Valor bundle.

This article provides a guide on how players can obtain the highly sought-after bundle.

Persia Valor Bundle in Free Fire

Crystal Cube event in Free Fire

As stated above, the Persia Valor bundle is available in the Crystal Cube event, which will run from May 17th to May 23rd.

Players are required to shell out diamonds, one of the in-game currencies in Free Fire, to obtain the bundle.

The Persia Valor bundle consists of the following items:

Persia Valor (Top)

Persia Valor (Bottom)

Persia Valor (Shoes)

Persia Valor (Mask)

Persia Valor (Head)

A total of nine prizes are present in the Crystal Cube event, and players will have to spin the Crystal Cube to win the Persia Valor Bundle.

The obtained items will be grayed out. Players will also have the option to remove one of the remaining rewards from the prize pool before their next spin. In this way, they are guaranteed to receive the Persia Valor Bundle within five tries.

However, it is worth noting that the price of each spin increases as the number of items in the prize pool reduces.

Players can follow the steps given below to access the Crystal Cube event and acquire the new Persia Valor bundle in Free Fire:

Step 1: Players should open Free Fire and click on the “Calendar” (events) icon located on the right side of the screen.

Click on the Calendar icon

Step 2: They should then navigate through the “News” tab and tap on the “Crystal Cube” option.

Click on the "GO TO" button

Step 3: Players have to click on the “GO TO” button before tapping on the “Spin” button.

