New Ramadan event in Free Fire: Leaked rewards, date, and more details

Garena Free Fire always tries to connect with its players in some way or the other, with one of the most common approaches being the community festivals.

Free Fire has introduced several events related to India's diverse culture and religions like the Diwali celebration, Holi celebration, etc. This month, Free Fire announced on their social media handle that they would be adding a new Ramadan event in the game, which will include a horde of exciting prizes and rewards.

Although the release date or rewards for this event have not yet been released in the game, this article takes a look at some of the leaked rewards as well as the starting date of the Ramadan event.

Ramadan event in Free Fire: Start date leaked

As per popular sources and the Free Fire community, the Ramadan event will be a grand one under which various smaller sub-events will also be launched. The Ramadan event will probably launch between May 6th - May 7th. And it will come with a horde of free rewards and grand prizes.

Note: All the rewards, as well as the event date, were leaked by YouTuber "Him Legend." As the leaks were from the Indonesian server, all the rewards and events listed below may or may not appear on the Indian server.

Also read: Chrono vs K: Which Free Fire character is better for the Factory Challenge after the OB27 update?

Ramadan event in Free Fire: Leaked rewards

Here is the leaked calendar for the Ramadan event, along with some of their rewards:

Eid's Blessings Daily Mission (May 7th - May 20th)

Eid's Blessings Web Event (May 7th - May 20th) - AK47 Legendary Cobra

Daily Magic Cube Mission (May 7th - May 11th) - Incubator Voucher and Magic Cube fragments

Login event Eid Gifts (May 9th - May 13th) - Choose 1 character and choose 1 pet

After Match drop (May 12th - May 14th) - Crescent Moon and Super Crescent Moon

Cumulative Magic Cube Mission (May 12th - May 13th) - 20x Magic Cube fragments

After Match drop (May 14th - May 20th) - Gold Star token and Diamond Royale voucher

The Spirit of the Feast (May 12th - May 13th) - 5x Custom Room card, 11x Super Crescent Moon, 1x Golden Vow, and 2x Incubator voucher

Gold Star Exchange (May 14th - May 20th) - Pet emote Alien Showoff

As mentioned earlier, players can expect the commencement of the Ramadan event in the next two days, where they can get several free rewards. For now, players will have to follow the game for further updates regarding the event.

Also read: 5 best legendary emotes in Free Fire as of May 2021