New Rampage Pass in Free Fire: Price, rewards, missions, and more details

Rampage 3.0 events in Free Fire are just around the corner and will go live from June 18th. They will provide numerous exclusive, themed items comprising the Shadow Earthshaker bundle, Volcanic Whirlwind, and more for free.

The game's developers have recently added a new Rampage Pass that offers various rewards for a fraction of the cost. This article provides an overview of this new pass in Garena Free Fire.

Rampage Pass in Free Fire: All that gamers need to know

The Rampage Pass can be purchased for 99 diamonds

The Rampage Pass began today, i.e., June 15th, and will be available till June 21st. Players can purchase it for 99 diamonds, an absolute bargain considering the number of rewards offered.

The pass is divided into three sections, which are as follows:

Daily login rewards

The Rebel Academy gloo wall is the bonus reward

Players can log in every day to collect the designated rewards from this section. The list of items are as follows:

M60 – Shadow Earthshaker (1d)

Katana Whirlwind Blade (1d)

M60 – Volcanic Whirlwind (1d)

Mythos Four (1d)

M60 – Frost Sabertooth (1d)

Motor Bike Cobra (1d)

M60 – Azure Stormbringer (1d)

Gloo wall – Rebel Academy (Bonus Reward)

They can claim bonus rewards after collecting all the daily login rewards.

Daily missions and shop

Daily missions offer players with tiger tokens which can be used to redeem numerous rewards

Players have to complete three daily missions to earn tiger tokens, which they can then exchange for various items from the shop. These missions can be refreshed by spending gold.

Lucky Koi Thompson – 20 tiger tokens

Bounty play card (7d) – 8 tiger tokens

Magic Cube Fragment – 5 tiger tokens

Weapon Royale Voucher – 5 tiger tokens

Gold Royale Voucher – 2 tiger tokens

100x Universal fragments – 2 tiger tokens

Play matches & win rewards

Players will get a spin after every match

Users must play a game to earn one chance to spin, which will draw one of the four rewards at random, depending on their luck. They can get a maximum of five spins a day.

Additionally, they are guaranteed to obtain the Female Crimson Parkour Bundle grand prize with 20 spins.

The steps to purchase the Rampage Pass in Free Fire have been provided below:

Step 1: Users are required to open the game and then press the 'calendar' icon on the screen's right side.

Press the Go To button

Step 2: Under the News tab, they may select 'Rampage Pass' and press the 'Go To' button.

Step 3: Players must press on 'upgrade now to receive these awesome rewards.'

Step 4: A dialog box appears, asking them to confirm their purchase. They should select ok to get the pass.

