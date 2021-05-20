New Recon Set pre-registration reward in Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG Mobile): All you need to know

On May 6, Krafton revealed Battlegrounds Mobile India to Indian mobile gamers who had been waiting for many months for news about the battle royale title. The pre-registration period began on the Google Play Store on the 18th.

Since PUBG Mobile was suspended in India in early September, fans and players have tracked every minute update regarding the game's return to the country. They were delighted in the previous weeks because the wait would soon be over.

All pre-registered players of Battlegrounds Mobile India are eligible to receive a variety of rewards.

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration rewards

Krafton has announced four amazing prizes for the Indian players, and it includes:

Recon Mask

Recon Outfit

Celebration Expert Title

300 AG

A screenshot of the announcement

Further details about the rewards provided in the announcement on the official website added:

"Your rewards will automatically be available to claim on the game launch."

Ghatak and GodNixon hinted at special pre-registration rewards in their respective videos regarding the game before pre-registration began.

The following steps can be followed by users who have not yet registered to make sure they don't miss out on these exciting items:

Players must tap on the "pre-register" button

Step 1: Players can click the link below to visit the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India on Google Play Store: Click here

Step 2: Next, they can press, 'Pre-register' button.

Users can enable the "Automatic Install" button to download the game when it's available

Users can enable the 'Automatic Install' option to install the game upon its release.

However, iOS users will have to wait their turn for pre-registration on the Apple App Store as no announcement has been made yet.

Krafton responded to questions about the game's availability on iOS platforms. According to the game's support section

"We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!"

