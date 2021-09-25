Latest reveals from the Roost update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons include Amiibo cards and villagers

Yesterday's Nintendo Direct brought some huge news for Animal Crossing players. Finally, after such a long waiting period, a substantial update is coming to New Horizons.

Not only that, the update is bringing new additions that many players have been asking for quite some time.

Isabelle @animalcrossing

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future.

The Roost was officially announced in a very short teaser, but Brewster and Gyroids are extremely likely to come along as well. There may be even more coming that players don't know about, yet. Here are some new findings about the next Animal Crossing update.

New reveals about the Roost update to Animal Crossing

First pointed out by popular Animal Crossing YouTube channel, Crossing Channel, it appears that there will be some new Amiibo cards coming with the next update. Series 5 of the popular cards are said to be "coming soon," and that likely means they'll accompany the next update.

These Amiibo cards will probably be assigned to popular villagers like Raymond, as well as to new ones possibly coming in the next update. There were reportedly 100 Amiibo card IDs that weren't applied to any villagers. These were essentially just placeholders waiting for villagers to be connected to them.

There are several sets of Amiibo cards for Animal Crossing. (Image via Nintendo)

There aren't that many Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers who don't have Amiibo cards. This means there's a good chance some new ones will get added, along with their unique Amiibo cards.

There are several characters who don't have Amiibo cards, like Tom Nook and Isabelle. However, since they can't move in to the island (and also can't be kicked off), an Amiibo card wouldn't make much sense or serve any purpose.

This is mostly just speculation at this point, but more official information is coming soon regarding the Roost update, the Series 5 Amiibo cards and more. Regardless, the future looks very bright for New Horizons .

