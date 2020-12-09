New Revenge Full-Leather Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

Free Fire offers users a wide variety of costumes and other cosmetics. Although these items do not enhance the gameplay, many players still wish to acquire them. They allow them to customize the game up to a certain extent.

Recently, the Diamond Royale has changed, and users now have an opportunity to obtain the "Revenge Full-Leather" bundle.

Also read: Garena unveils two Free Fire tournaments to end the year with a bang!

New Revenge Full-Leather Diamond Royale bundle in Free Fire

As mentioned earlier, the Full-Leather bundle has been added to the Diamond Royale. It consists of the following items:

Revenge Full-Leather (Top)

Revenge Full-Leather (Bottom)

Revenge Full-Leather (Shoes)

Revenge Full-Leather (Mask)

Revenge Full-Leather (Head)

The post by Free Fire on their social media handles regarding the bundle reads:

Revenge has never tasted so sweet and never looked this good! Cover up in the sleek and smooth Revenge Full-Leather outfit and be the last fashionable thing your enemies see. Collect a pair for yourself from Diamond Royale - available now!

Advertisement

The price of each spin is 60 Diamonds, while 10+1 spins cost 600 Diamonds. However, players must note that they aren’t guaranteed to obtain this costume bundle from the Diamond Royale.

How to access the Diamond Royale in Free Fire?

Diamond Royale in Free Fire

Players can follow the steps give below to access the Diamond Royale:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and tap on the "Luck Royale" icon located on the left side of the lobby screen.

Step 2: Click on the "Diamond 'Royale" option.

Step 3: Choose the respective amount of spins.

Here are all the other rewards present in the Diamond Royale:

Magic Cube

Magic Cube Fragment

Neolithic (Top)

Neolithic (Bottom)

Neolithic (Mask)

Neolithic (Shoes)

Paleolithic (Top)

Paleolithic (Bottom)

Paleolithic (Mask)

Paleolithic (Shoes)

Flame Fighter (Top)

Flame Fighter (Bottom)

Flame Fighter (Mask)

Flame Fighter (Shoes)

Lady of Flame (Top)

Lady of Flame (Bottom)

Lady of Flame (Mask)

Lady of Flame (Shoes)

Combat Vest (Male)

Combat Pants (Male)

Combat Boots (Male)

Combat Vest (Female)

Combat Shorts (Female)

Combat Boots (Female)

Sneakers (Blue)

Sneakers (Black)

Sneakers (White)

Shorts (Camouflage)

Shorts (Jungle)

Shorts (Desert)

T-shirt (Dislike)

T-shirt (Like)

T-shirt (Smile)

Discount Coupon

50% EXP Card

50% Gold Card

Memory Fragments (28x Characters)

Advertisement

Also read: 40 unique and creative Free Fire names with symbols in December 2020