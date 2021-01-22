New Shirou character in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server: All you need to know

Over the years, characters have become an integral part of Garena Free Fire. Except for Primis and Nulla, each of them boasts a unique ability that aids users on the battlefield. The developers of Free Fire introduce new characters into the game with regular updates.

In the recent Free Fire OB26 Advance Server, players can test out various features before they get implemented in the final release. One of them is the new ‘Shirou’ character.

This article looks at all that players need to know about this new character in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server.

All details about Shirou character in Free Fire OB26 Advance Server

Shirou in the Advance Server (Image via Desi Gamers / YouTube)

Shirou’s in-game description reads:

“Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around.”

He has a passive ability named ‘Damage Delivered.’ It is unique, and at the base level, when the players are hit by an enemy within 50m, he is marked for 3 seconds (only visible to the user). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

Maximum level of the Damage Delivered ability

At the maximum level, the ability enhances, and when an enemy shoots users in the 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. Also, the first shot on the marked foe has 100% additional armor penetration. The cooldown duration is 10 seconds.

Like most other characters, Shirou will have a character set named “Hurricane Delivery Set.”

Apart from this, numerous other features are also present in the Free Fire OB26 Advance Server, including Dreki (Pet), Mag-7 Shotgun, Gloo Wall Training Mode, etc.

