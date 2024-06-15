New Shovel Knight game confirmed to be in development alongside remake

Indie studio Yacht Club Games has announced that a brand-new mainline entry in the Shovel Knight saga is currently in development. This comes via an official post made using the developer's X account. Yacht Club Games suggests that this "isn't just another sequel." Furthermore, the team has also announced a remake of its original title, which is being called Shovel of Hope DX.

After the massive success Shovel Knight saw back in 2014, fans have been eagerly anticipating a true successor. Here's everything to know about the upcoming next-gen entry as well as the upcoming remake.

Yacht Club Games is working on the next mainline Shovel Knight game

Here's what the team had to say about the new game in development:

"We're committed to crafting an experience that not only honors the legacy but also pioneers groundbreaking, innovative gameplay mechanics. This isn't just another sequel - it's a bold new adventure."

Unfortunately, there is not much else to report on this front. Nothing is known about this title's release date or the platforms it will arrive on. So fans will likely have to wait a while for more information.

It is good to see, however, that the team wants to bring a new experience that innovates upon the formula established by Shovel Knight's retro-inspired sidescroller.

It remains to be seen what new mechanics a hypothetical sequel brings to the table, but Yacht Club Games has shown that it is up for the challenge. For example, players were treated to new mechanics in the Spectre of Torment expansion for Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (a definitive release of 2014's original experience that is available right now).

This was followed by a couple of spin-offs, such as Shovel Knight Pocket Rumble and Shovel Knight Dig. While these are great side experiences that certainly helped the team expand its horizons, fans still await what's next for the blue armor-clad hero. The developers have also suggested that they have hidden away clues as to what the project is about in these older titles.

While it is not yet known what these hints are, dedicated fans will surely unearth them in due time.

What is the new remake about?

A remake of the original title, called Shovel of Hope DX, is also coming. This is a feature-rich rendition of the challenging platformer classic everyone loves but with new features, including:

20 unique playable characters, including Shield Knight and Enchantress

Online multiplayer

Challenge Stages

Custom Knight

Battle Ghost Arena

Over 300 cheats to mix up gameplay

Stereoscopic 3D Support

Players intrigued by the series can check out Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on all major platforms, including the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

