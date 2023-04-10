5 hardest side-scrollers in 2023

In the world of side-scrollers, accurate jumps, tricky enemies, and challenging levels combine to create a thrilling gaming experience for players. Side-scrolling games have been a staple of the gaming industry for decades, with classic titles like Super Mario Bros. and Sonic the Hedgehog captivating players of all ages.

But as gaming technology has advanced, the difficulty levels of side-scrollers have done so, too, with some of the most recent releases pushing players to their limits in terms of skill and determination.

Let's take a look at the five hardest side-scrollers of 2023. These games are not for the faint of heart, as they require precise timing, quick reflexes, and a willingness to fail repeatedly until you finally succeed. From punishing boss battles to labyrinthine levels filled with traps and obstacles, these games are sure to test even the most skilled players.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Celeste and four other difficult side-scrollers

1) Super Meat Boy Forever

Super Meat Boy Forever (Image via Team Meat)

Released in December 2020, Super Meat Boy Forever is the sequel to the popular original Super Meat Boy. It's a 2D side-scroller platformer game that allows players to control the characters Meat Boy and Bandage Girl as they navigate through levels to rescue their child, Nugget, from the hands of their arch-nemesis, Dr. Fetus.

The game is known for its unforgiving levels, as it's designed so that it's almost impossible to complete without dying multiple times. It also has a unique feature where the levels change each time you play, hindering the players from memorizing and strategizing before taking on the level again.

2) Celeste

Celeste (Image via Maddy Makes Games)

Indie platformer game developed by Maddy Makes Games, Celeste, was released in 2018. It follows the story of Madeline, a young woman, as she climbs to the top of Celeste Mountain, facing different obstacles and demons.

The game really provokes the players to gain precision in controlling their character. They are made to face tough levels with mechanics that will test their skills in jumping, climbing, and dashing through increasingly difficult levels to help Madeline survive her inner demons.

3) Cuphead

Cuphead (Image via Studio MDHR)

Cuphead is a side-scroller run-and-gun game developed by Studio MDHR and released in 2017. Inspired by 1930s cartoons, the game is designed to be challenging, and players will need to master its mechanics to progress.

The game follows the adventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman, who must traverse various worlds. To repay the debt to the devil, players must defeat a series of bosses that get stronger as the game progresses. Cuphead's gameplay is focused on shooting, dodging, and platforming, with a heavy emphasis on challenging boss fights.

4) Hollow Knight

Hollow Knight (Image via Team Cherry)

Hollow Knight is a side-scroller action-adventure game developed by Team Cherry and released in 2017. Players get to navigate their character called the Knight, a bug-like creature, into the ruins of an ancient insect kingdom known as Hallownest.

In Hollow Knight, players can experience a world full of hidden secrets, challenging enemies, and epic boss battles. Its exploration, combat, and platforming mechanics are all tightly designed to offer players a formidable but rewarding experience.

5) Shovel Knight

Shovel Knight (Image via Yacht Club Games)

Shovel Knight is another side-scroller action-adventure side-scroller game. It was developed and published by Yacht Club Games. It was first released in 2014 for PC and Nintendo platforms and was eventually made available to other platforms in later years.

This retro-style 8-bit inspired game takes on the role of Shovel Knight, who must defeat strenuous levels and bosses to save his partner, Shield Knight. The game is designed to be challenging and requires precise platforming skills.

Players need to have quick reflexes to defeat the game's enemies. Even checkpoints are difficult to secure as they are stationed at long distances. But these aspects are what make Shovel Knight engaging and beloved by its fans. Defeating this game will surely give you a different kind of satisfaction.

The world of side-scrollers continues to provide some of the most challenging and rewarding gaming experiences out there. From the classic difficulties of Ghosts' n Goblins to the modern challenges of Cuphead and Hollow Knight, these games push players to their limits in terms of skill and perseverance.

