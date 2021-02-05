New Skyler character announced in Free Fire: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire has 37 characters after the recent additions of Shirou and Skyler. Every character in the game, except Nulla and Primis, possesses a unique ability that influences the gameplay and helps the players on the battlefield.

A few days ago, Free Fire had announced their collaboration with popular Vietnamese music artist Son Tung M-TP, and the Skyler theme song was subsequently released.

Skyler, a unique character based on the music star, has also been added in Free Fire. However, players cannot acquire it yet.

This article provides an overview of the new Skyler character in Free Fire.

Skyler character in Free Fire

In-game description: Skyler is a CEO and superstar.

Ability: Riptide Rhythm (Active)

Skyler's ability unleashes a sonic wave that damages 5 Gloo Walls within the range of 50m. Apart from this, it also increases HP recovery, starting from 4 points, when a Gloo Wall is deployed. However, the effects cannot be stacked up. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds.

This ability is further enhanced as the level of the character increases. At the maximum level, the sonic wave can damage 5 Gloo Walls within a 100m range. Deploying a Gloo Wall will increase HP recovery beginning from 9 points. The cooldown is also reduced to 40 seconds.

Skyler also has an exclusive character set called 'Superstar Set.'

As stated earlier, Skyler is not yet obtainable in the game. Players have been receiving a message which states "This item will be available soon" whenever they click on the "Obtain" option.

