New Skyler Character in Free Fire Project Cobra Update: Ability, Price, and More

Garena Free Fire recently announced a new character named Skyler and Shirou added to the Project Cobra update. With these two new additions, Free Fire now has a total of 37 characters in the game.

Except Nulla and Primis, all characters have special abilities that help players on the battlefield.

A few days ago, Free Fire announced their collaboration with popular Vietnamese music artist Son Tung M-TP and Skyler is the in-game persona of this popular Vietnamese artist.

This article shares all the details that players should know about Skyler in Free Fire.

Skyler's Ability and Price

Skyler is available in Free Fire but is not yet accessible for players, neither to purchase nor unlock it via events. Hence, there is no price available yet in the 'Store' section of Free Fire.

Skyler has some pretty impressive abilities to offer to the players in the game.

His in-game description reads that:

"Skyler is a CEO and superstar."

Skyler's ability - Riptide Rhythm

Advertisement

Skyler character in Garena Free Fire

He has an active ability called Riptide Rhythm. His level 1 ability can unleash a sonic wave that can damage 5 gloo walls within 50m. Each gloo wall deployed will result in increasing HP recovery, beginning from 4 points. The ability has a cooldown of 60 seconds. His effects do not stack.

Here is the up-gradation ability details for Skyler when he is upgraded from Level 2 - Level 6:

Level 2: Damages 5 gloo walls within 58 meters. CD 58 seconds. HP recovery begins from 5 points.

Level 3: Damages 5 gloo walls within 67 meters. CD 55 seconds. HP recovery begins from 6 points.

Level 4: Damages 5 gloo walls within 77 meters. CD 51 seconds. HP recovery begins from 7 points.

Level 5: Damages 5 gloo walls within 88 meters. CD 46 seconds. HP recovery begins from 8 points.

Level 6: Damages 5 gloo walls within 100 meters. CD 40 seconds. HP recovery begins from 9 points.

Advertisement

Skyler can be upgraded with Character Level up cards.

Once the character is available for the players, they can upgrade the character level to Level 8 using Character Level Up cards. The Skill level can also be upgraded to level 6 with these cards.