New Skyrim mod brings medieval knight armor and heraldic tabards to the various factions

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim’s world is steeped in fantasy elements. The game's medieval setting, filled to the brim with different factions and a vast open-world, is the perfect canvas for a player’s role-playing escape even a decade after its initial release.

Vanilla Skyrim already features unique armor for most of the different factions. There are also mods like Guards Armor Replacer that add unique armor to the guards of the different holds based on the its prosperity, geographic location, weather, and the cultural influence of neighboring regions.

What has been missing from the wondrous world of Skyrim modding is a fleshed-out faction or family-specific heraldry. This is where Modder Lizard2176 has come in with their “The Knights of Skyrim” mod.

The Knights of Skyrim replaces many of the default factions' armor with realistic-looking medieval armor according to their heraldry

The Knights of Skyrim is an overhaul mod that replaces many of the default faction armor with various heraldic surcoats and other types of historically accurate medieval armor designed to fit the respective faction’s heraldry.

For example, the Imperial Legion wears black plate armor with Imperial Heraldic designs. The Stormcloaks don white plate armor with their own heraldry. On top of covering the big factions, this mod also addresses noble families (like Gray-mane and Battleborn) with their own heraldic tabards.

The mod also seamlessly works with Beyond Skyrim: Bruma with the Legion donning the new armor sets. With future versions, the mod author plans to distribute armor of varying quality to people of different designations.

For example, giving lesser quality armor (aketon, gambeson, mail, plain plate, etc.) to lower-ranked guards, leaving higher quality armor (elaborate plate, etc.) for the higher-ranked officials.

This mod might be an eye-sore for all the Elder Scrolls lore aficianados, but it manages to achieve what it sets out to. Players looking to transform their Skyrim into more of a historically accurate medieval age simulator will have a field day with this.

Knights of Skyrim brings about an aesthetic that is somewhat akin to the Mount and Blade series or Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

Suffice to say, the Knights of Skyrim mod is a breath of fresh air and stands on its own to cater to a very specific niche. This is a worthwhile addition for anyone looking to make a modlist catered to transforming Skyrim into a more realistic medieval experience.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul