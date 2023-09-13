New Starfield Akila City exploit will let you completely loot a store for free every 24 hours

There is a new Starfield exploit that allows you to loot the inventory of a store in Akila City for free without getting a bounty on your head. What makes this exploit even better is that it will let you make bank as you can come back and loot it all over again after 24 hours. The exploit was reported by a player who goes by the Twitter handle "Jamie Moran," who, in a small clip, shows the entire process of how they were able to completely loot the store.

While the glitch is easy to pull off there are a few nuances to it, in the sense that you will need to find the right store and the right puddle in front of it.

It’s as useful as the “million credits an hour” exploit, and players struggling with in-game money can utilize both of these exploits.

Starfield exploit: How to loot a store for free in Akila City

The Akila City Starfield exploit will let you ransack an entire store of all its items without investing any Credits or even getting a bounty placed on your head.

According to Twitter user Jamie Moran, to pull off the exploit, you will be required to travel to Akila City and look for a store with a lot of puddles outside it. As the clip shows, this is Shepherd's General Store.

After locating it, search for the right puddle. As shown in the clip, you will need to move around a bit with your character and point at the right puddle from a particular angle to bring up the store inventory.

Once the inventory appears, select all the items and purchase them without investing any credits. Once you have all you need in your inventory, you can go back to the owner of the store and then sell their items back to them.

You can repeat this process every 24 hours (in-game time). So if you are short on Credits in Starfield, keep looting the shopkeeper and sell the items back.

However, for a more immersive experience in Starfield, it’s advised that you avoid trying any such exploits. This will likely kill the ideal RPG experience you are seeking and literally break the game for you.