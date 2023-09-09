New Starfield exploit lets you break bank and earn a million credits every hour

Like the majority of Bethesda games, Starfield will ask you to gain credits or money and spend them to buy items. Whether it is better gear, a larger ship, a luxurious home, or a stronger weapon, everything will cost you that in-game currency. Once you start buying and upgrading your possessions, your expenses increase. While the game provides you with missions to earn credits, they can't be done fast.

However, this title has one glitch you can exploit and gain close to one million credits in Starfield in an hour. This article will take a look at this game-breaking bug that will help you earn an infinite amount of money.

How to earn one million credits per hour in Starfield (Infinite credits glitch)

The chest that has all the credits you need (Image via Bethesda)

This title has a chest glitch that lets you earn almost 1,000,000 credits every time you use it. So, you can do this over and over again to earn as much money as you want. We are going to tell you how.

View once you load into the location on Jemison (Image via Bethesda)

So, to start the process, you must be in the Alpha Centauri system and have to visit the Commercial District on planet Jemison. Once you load into this location, you will have to head straight until you reach a particular building that you will need to exploit the credit glitch. You will have to run past a building called OUTLAND.

The building with the entrance to the location of the glitch in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Once you reach a metallic building with a triangular projection on one side, you will have to make your way to this structure's top. If you have powerful jetpacks, you will not have any issues doing this. However, you can get to the top with the basic ones as well. A flat tree is next to the building. Fly on top of that and then onto a branch on the side of this building. After that, you can make your way to the roof.

You will have to go through this door (Image via Bethesda)

Now, you will see an opening behind two thin forking tree trunks. You will have to go through the door behind it and reach the ground below. Remember to use your jetpack to boost yourself before hitting the ground.

After that, turn a bit to the right and run straight till you reach the cliff. You will know that you are on the right track if it looks like you are headed for a building with "SSNN Settled Systems News Network” written on it.

Keep an eye out for the building with the SNSS sign (Image via Bethesda)

When you reach the cliff, your character might enter a swimming animation. You will snap out of it, but if that doesn’t happen, you can point your character upwards; that should do the trick.

You should see this after jumping off the cliff (Image via Bethesda)

You will see a flat grassy platform once you jump from the cliff. Make sure to land on the level below. From here, you will have to turn right and run straight. You will have to keep sprinting till you reach the end of this terrain.

This is the chest you need to use for the exploit in Starfield (Image via Bethesda)

Once you reach the end, you will find a chest floating right above you. This is the jackpot that will make you a millionaire in Starfield. As its name suggests, it is the Ship Services Vendor’s chest. You can take all its credits at once, and no one’s going to be upset about it.

Resetting the one million credits glitch in Starfield

To reset this fantastic exploit, you will have to give the Ship Services Vendor NPC some time to earn more money. Now, you can wait on Jamison by using a bench or a bed, but that is not the best thing to do to refresh this glitch.

You will want to go to the Sol system and lay off for a few hours on planet Venus. Time passes slowly on this planet. Each Local Hour is equal to 100 hours on the Universal Time scale. If you wait 24 hours on Venus, that would be equivalent to 2,400 hours of Universal Time. So, your Ship Services Vendor NPC will get a lot of time to accumulate credits for you in a shorter span of time if you're on this planet.

Once you are done waiting, you can go back to the same chest location to find an insane amount of credits in it — just like the first time. You can repeat this process over and over again as it comes with no restrictions.

How to get free ships from the Ship Services NPC in Starfield

Every time you buy a ship from this Ship Services NPC in Starfield, your credits get stored in the aforementioned chest. So, if you purchase a vessel that you want from this vendor and take the credits from his crate, as mentioned above, you will technically get the ship for free. You can then use that vessel or sell it for even more credits. It is a win-win situation for you.