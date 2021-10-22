New Starfield trailer reveals details about the Settled Systems and its factions

Bethesda Softworks has released a new trailer for its upcoming sci-fi role-playing game Starfield and has chalked out its setting.
Starfield takes place in a “relatively small pocket of the milky way” called the Settled Systems, which is approximately 50 light-years away from the solar system humans currently call their own.
The game is set in the year 2330, 20 years after a bloody colony war between the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, which are the two largest factions in the Settled Systems.
Emil Pagliarulo, design director for Bethesda Game Studios, also revealed that the game starts at a time when there is a sort of uneasy co-existence between the two factions. However, the game world still faces threats from the "Ecliptic mercenaries, pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, and even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'Ruun."
The world of Starfield, the Settled Systems, is a dangerous place
Set 20 years before the onset of Starfield’s game events, the bloody colony war should remind everyone of Bethesda’s Fallout universe and how “War never changes.”
The futuristic setting of Starfield characteristically features a war-torn dystopia, with the Settled Systems hanging in tight balance. Although the trailer does not go into much detail, the player is one of the newest members of the deep-space exploration outfit "Constellation", and will have to tread carefully.
Starfield is set to release on November 11, 2022. But even with more than a year remaining until its release, the hype is strong with Bethesda’s new project. This will be Bethesda Softworks’ first release since its acquisition by Microsoft.
In September, Bethesda revealed the humongous number of dialogues in Starfield, which is roughly 150,000 lines - twice as much of dialogue than what The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim had.
The new trailer also revealed quite a few concept art pieces of various places in Starfield’s work. These peeks at the game have been enough to hype up the fans who were craving for the sci-fi RPG from Bethesda.