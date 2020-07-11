New Valorant leaks report a new game mode, a new Agent that can use lightning and Killjoy audio

The new Valorant 1.03 patch notes are out, which means more leaks of expected additions to Valorant.

Some of these alleged features of the update include a new mode, Agent audio and weapon skin bundle.

Image Credits: Riot Games

With a new patch comes new material for data miners to dig into. And after patch 1.03 went live in Valorant, the data miners lost no time and got straight to digging new content to leak into the Valorant community.

However, this time around, it wasn’t the usual suspects of Valorant Leaks, PlayerIGN and floxay who struck gold.

VALORANT Express was the one who came out with a long list of leaks and possible future updates right after the patch went live.

Image Credits: VALORANT Express

All we know so far from Valorant's 1.03 patch notes

VALORANT Express, in some recent tweets, has reported that we can expect a new potential Agent that can use lightning; a new free-for-all game mode; a weapon skin bundle; left-handed support; timeout option; the audio for the next Agent, Killjoy.

That being said, the lightning effects which were found could be a part of Killjoy’s ultimate animation, and not the hint for a 13th Agent.

Killjoy might not be the name that Riot Games finally decides to give their 12th Agent, and some of his leaked ‘turret’ using abilities might change as well. But he is all set to be released in the first week of August, as Riot plans to strictly stick to their ‘one Agent in two months’ policy.

BREAKING:



New audio for the upcoming agent Killjoy has been found!!!



There is a chance this audio could change, but I think these sounds are real. You can even hear effects that could potentially be for his turret.https://t.co/jyxm1jKPvb — Valorant Express - Valorant Leaks And News (@ValorantExpress) July 9, 2020

Advertisement

VALORANT Express has also leaked the audio for Killjoy, giving us the first glimpse at what the Agent might sound like once he finally arrives in the live servers.

Image Credits: VALORANT Express

But the Killjoy leaks were not the only highlights of the datamine. There is a high possibility that Valorant might be receiving a ‘free-for-all’ mode, along with in-game timeout options.

Valorant fans have been asking for a Deathmatch mode ever since the release of the closed beta. Sure. Spike Rush is fun and all, but it still revolves around the Search and Destroy game mode, which does tend to get a bit dull after a point, unless you’re playing ranked.

Image Credits: VALORANT Express

A new skin line might also be on the cards, and it looks like it will be based on the ‘Cyberpunk’ genre. Hence, the weapons might feature a futuristic design, with awesome reload animations. And this bundle set might just be a part of the Exclusive skin tier set in Valorant.