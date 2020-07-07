Valorant Patch 1.03 Notes: Guardian Buff, Tournament Mode, and a new Spike Rush Orb are on the way
- Guardian seems to be getting some love in patch 1.03; however, it's rate of fire will be taking a small hit.
- There's a new orb in Spike Rush mode and each player can now pause the game with the addition of the tournament mode.
Riot seems to be serious about sticking to their bi-weekly patch system for Valorant. And two weeks after Valorant's 1.02 update, we finally have the notes for 1.03.
However, unlike the former, Valorant's patch 1.03 is rather small and brings changes that are directly aimed at the guardian. It also brings a new custom tournament mode. Spike rush will be getting a new orb as well which can cause the near-sighted debuff.
For a very detailed look at all the changes in the new Valorant update and why Riot saw it fit to make them, you can always visit the official notes.
But if you want an overview of the new Valorant update, then we have you covered.
Overview of Valorant's latest update
Guardian Buff:
- Price reduced from 2700 >>> 2500
- Rate of Fire reduced from 6.5 >>> 4.75
- Penetration power increased from Medium >>> Heavy
- Input queue updated from 0.083 >>> 0.1175
Map changes:
Haven
- Removed spot where Spike could not be retrieved once dropped.
All Maps
- Fixed multiple spots where players were able to clip inside level geometry.
- Removed more locations where Sova’s sensor arrow was able to go through walls
MODE UPDATES
Spike Rush
- New Orb: Twin Hunters
- Capturing the orb releases two hunting wolves to track down the two nearest enemies (from orb location, they will not change targets after spawning).
- Wolves speed up when they spot an enemy and dash at them when close, slowing, and near-sighting for four seconds upon impact.
- Wolves have 150 HP and can be damaged
- Wolves will time out at 15 seconds, or when their target is killed
- Split: Orb Location
- Mid defender side orb has been moved onto the mid platform to make it slightly less defender favored
QUALITY OF LIFE
Surrender changes
- Unrated Mode vote requirements to pass changed from 100% to 80%
- Competitive Mode vote requirements to pass remains at 100%
- You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8
- A new button in the in-game menu has been added to call a surrender vote
- In the Collection screens, there is now a checkbox to toggle between showing all items or only owned ones (additional options and improvements for managing your collection will be coming in future patches)
- Fixed a bug where the mission “You or your ally plant/defuse spikes” sometimes did not take into account plants and defuses by allies
- Transition screens and startup screens are now letterboxed
- Fixed text overlap issues in the Battlepass and Contract screens in some languages
- Players in custom games with cheats enabled can select a different Agent to use on the next round in the cheats menu in Valorant
- Removing a friend will now prompt a confirmation dialogue in Valorant
- Pressing Escape while typing in the chatbox will clear the message
- Revised layout of confirmation dialogs to make primary action larger and always on the left; applied color in various places, like using red for destructive actions; revised the locations of some confirmation and cancel buttons for consistency
- Minor fixes for visual artifacts on Bind on Intel GPUs
- Minor render improvements for modern hardware in Valor
- Added an error popup for crashes on startup linking to the troubleshooting guide for crashes: https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/360050789953
- Patch notes and payment windows will scale correctly on 4K monitors
- IME input on payment windows will now work correctly (Japanese/Chinese)
- Players can now view individual skin levels in the collections and store view
- Updates to censored hit impact effects for better readability
- Added Agent silhouettes for observers
- Improved render performance for silhouettes
- Agent health bars are now visible to observers
- Fulfilling a buy request while moving will no longer interrupt your movement
- Custom Games Tournament Mode:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a Cypher bug where traps that were placed such that they were on the inside of a doorway, would not trigger when someone walked through them
- Fixed an issue with the Match Timer hitching under unstable network conditions
- Fixed an issue where players couldn’t jump off ascenders if the jump was bound to the mousewheel
- Fixed some visual issues that could occur when reconnecting to the game while dead
- Fixed Barrier phase announcement showing up in normal games for observers
- Fixed various UI issues on observer scoreboard