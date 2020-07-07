Valorant Patch 1.03 Notes: Guardian Buff, Tournament Mode, and a new Spike Rush Orb are on the way

Guardian seems to be getting some love in patch 1.03; however, it's rate of fire will be taking a small hit.

There's a new orb in Spike Rush mode and each player can now pause the game with the addition of the tournament mode.

Screen Grab from Valorant Store

Riot seems to be serious about sticking to their bi-weekly patch system for Valorant. And two weeks after Valorant's 1.02 update, we finally have the notes for 1.03.

However, unlike the former, Valorant's patch 1.03 is rather small and brings changes that are directly aimed at the guardian. It also brings a new custom tournament mode. Spike rush will be getting a new orb as well which can cause the near-sighted debuff.

For a very detailed look at all the changes in the new Valorant update and why Riot saw it fit to make them, you can always visit the official notes.

But if you want an overview of the new Valorant update, then we have you covered.

Overview of Valorant's latest update

Guardian Buff:

Price reduced from 2700 >>> 2500

Rate of Fire reduced from 6.5 >>> 4.75

Penetration power increased from Medium >>> Heavy

Input queue updated from 0.083 >>> 0.1175

Map changes:

Haven

Advertisement

Removed spot where Spike could not be retrieved once dropped.

All Maps

Fixed multiple spots where players were able to clip inside level geometry.

Removed more locations where Sova’s sensor arrow was able to go through walls

MODE UPDATES

Spike Rush

New Orb: Twin Hunters

Capturing the orb releases two hunting wolves to track down the two nearest enemies (from orb location, they will not change targets after spawning).

Wolves speed up when they spot an enemy and dash at them when close, slowing, and near-sighting for four seconds upon impact.

Wolves have 150 HP and can be damaged

Wolves will time out at 15 seconds, or when their target is killed

Split: Orb Location

Mid defender side orb has been moved onto the mid platform to make it slightly less defender favored

QUALITY OF LIFE

Surrender changes

Unrated Mode vote requirements to pass changed from 100% to 80%

Competitive Mode vote requirements to pass remains at 100%

You can now call a surrender vote starting with round 5 versus round 8

A new button in the in-game menu has been added to call a surrender vote

In the Collection screens, there is now a checkbox to toggle between showing all items or only owned ones (additional options and improvements for managing your collection will be coming in future patches)

Fixed a bug where the mission “You or your ally plant/defuse spikes” sometimes did not take into account plants and defuses by allies

Transition screens and startup screens are now letterboxed

Fixed text overlap issues in the Battlepass and Contract screens in some languages

Players in custom games with cheats enabled can select a different Agent to use on the next round in the cheats menu in Valorant

Removing a friend will now prompt a confirmation dialogue in Valorant

Pressing Escape while typing in the chatbox will clear the message

Revised layout of confirmation dialogs to make primary action larger and always on the left; applied color in various places, like using red for destructive actions; revised the locations of some confirmation and cancel buttons for consistency

Minor fixes for visual artifacts on Bind on Intel GPUs

Minor render improvements for modern hardware in Valor

Added an error popup for crashes on startup linking to the troubleshooting guide for crashes: https://support-valorant.riotgames.com/hc/en-us/articles/360050789953

Patch notes and payment windows will scale correctly on 4K monitors

IME input on payment windows will now work correctly (Japanese/Chinese)

Players can now view individual skin levels in the collections and store view

Updates to censored hit impact effects for better readability

Added Agent silhouettes for observers

Improved render performance for silhouettes

Agent health bars are now visible to observers

Fulfilling a buy request while moving will no longer interrupt your movement

Custom Games Tournament Mode:

BUG FIXES

Fixed a Cypher bug where traps that were placed such that they were on the inside of a doorway, would not trigger when someone walked through them

Fixed an issue with the Match Timer hitching under unstable network conditions

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t jump off ascenders if the jump was bound to the mousewheel

Fixed some visual issues that could occur when reconnecting to the game while dead

Fixed Barrier phase announcement showing up in normal games for observers

Fixed various UI issues on observer scoreboard