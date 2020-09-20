Varenga map in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All the new changes 

PUBG Mobile Lite is a renowned mobile battle royale game, made explicitly for users who own low-end devices. The developers of the game do not shy away from rolling out regular updates to the game.

The recent 0.19.0 update hit the servers a few days ago and introduced numerous changes and features to the game. Some alterations were made to the Varenga map as well.

In this article, we discuss all the changes brought to the Varenga map with the 0.19.0 update.

New Varenga map in PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update: All the changes

The Varenga map was replete with several bugs and glitches before the 0.19.0 update arrived. In one of them, the players were able to get into the texture of a mountain, as shown in the picture below:

Players were earlier able to go inside the texture of mountains(Image Credits: AMbhai gaming / YouTube)

After the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update, many such bugs were fixed, and the players can now enjoy the seamless experience.

The Stadium, which was earlier removed in the BETA version of PUBG Mobile Lite, has been added back to the game. Its graphics were also improved to enhance the overall gaming experience for the players.

How to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.19.0 update via TapTap

The players can update the newer version of the game and try out all the changes brought to the Varenga map. Here’s how they can update the game via TapTap.

Step 1: Open the TapTap application and search for PUBG Mobile Lite.

Various searches appear, select 'PUBG Mobile Lite.'

Click on the green update button.

After the installation process concludes, the users can launch the game.

The time taken for download depends on the internet speed.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are not advised to download the games)

