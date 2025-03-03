Newcastle vs Man United: Which is the better team in EA FC 25?

Newcastle vs Man United is a fiery matchup in the Premier League Calendar. Even though there's no long-standing rivalry between these two storied clubs, it's crucial for both to get three points and solidify their respective standings on the PL table. While the Magpies are still finding their sweet spot to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the Red Devils are fighting to avoid relegation after a long time ahead of their match on April 13, 2025.

Ad

Regardless of their current standings, it'll be interesting to simulate a match between these two heavyweights to test each other's pros and cons on the virtual pitch. As a result, this article will help gamers decide whom to pick to seek victory in a Newcastle vs Man United matchup.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and might not reflect any similarity between real-life strategies used by both teams on the pitch.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Which team is better?

Newcastle and Man United player attributes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

As discussed, Newcastle and Man United have promising squads and the capability to outplay each other. We'll discuss the attributes of the highest-rated players of both storied English clubs. Apart from that, we'll also provide a small section on the default formation and tactics to compare. Here's a detailed comparison:

Ad

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Attackers comparison

Alexander Isak as portrayed in EA FC 25 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

The Magpies' front three — Alexander Isak (85 Pace and 86 Dribbling), Anthony Gordon (91 Pace and 78 Shooting), and Jacob Murphy (82 Pace and 70 Shooting) — have the potential to break the Red Devils' defense. While Isak operates as a poacher, the wingers play an inside forward role to pose a threat in the opponent's final third.

Ad

Meanwhile, Man United also have three promising attacking trios who can cause real trouble for the Magpies. Rasmus Hojlund (85 Pace and 84 Physicality) leads the line with a poacher mentality along with Alejandro Garnacho (86 Pace and 81 Dribbling) and Joshua Zirkzee (83 Dribbling and 77 Shooting), who play on the left and right side of the virtual field, respectively.

Read more: Ashley Cole On This Day Icon SBC

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Midfielders comparison

Ad

Bruno Fernandes in EA FC 25 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Newcastle has two CMs — Joelinton (82 Dribbling and 89 Physicality) and Bruno Guimaraes (83 Passing and 83 Physicality), who are quite capable of posing a threat to the opponent's final third area as box-to-box and playmaker roles, respectively. On top of that, Sandro Tonali (84 Pace and 82 Physicality) stays as the CDM and operates as a deep-lying playmaker.

Ad

On the other hand, Bruno Fernandes (88 Passing and 83 Dribbling) and Manuel Ugarte (77 Dribbling and 80 Physicality) control the midfield area for the Red Devils. While the Portuguese center-mid plays as a playmaker and creates chances for the front three, Ugarte stays back as a holding player.

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Defenders comparison

The Magpies follow a four-at-the-back setup featuring two fullbacks. Sven Botman (83 Defending and 83 Physicality) and Fabian Schar (74 Dribbling and 84 Defending) are two reliable center-backs, featuring great attributes. Meanwhile, Lewis Hall (74 Pace and 75 Dribbling) and Kieran Tripper (85 Pace and 81 Defending) operate as wingbacks to help the midfield and attacking line.

Ad

On the other hand, the Red Devils have a five-player-at-the-back setup featuring Harry Maguire (70 Passing and 82 Physicality) in the center, Matthijs De Ligt (85 Defending and 83 Physicality) and Lisandro Martinez (79 Dribbling and 85 Defending) as the LCB and RCB positions, respectively.

Meanwhile, Luke Shaw (78 Dribbling and 81 Defending) and Diigo Dalot (85 Pace and 80 Dribbling) are two promising attacking wingbacks who usually join the forward line.

Also read: The Anchor Evolution guide

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Goalkeepers comparison

Ad

Regardless of the current scenario, Andre Onana (83 Diving and 87 Kicking) slightly has an advantage over Nick Pope (82 Handling and 85 Reflexes) in several aspects on the virtual pitch. As a result, Onana is more potent in front of goal and likely to make better saves than Pope.

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Tactics and formation comparison

Newcastle vs Man United formation and tactics description (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Newcastle operates on a classic 4-3-3 Holding formation with CDM acting as a pivot player. On top of that, they maintain a balanced approach for build-up and defensive style.

Ad

On the other hand, the Red Devils start with a 5-2-3 lineup and eventually change midway according to the game's flow. While their build-up style matches the Magpies, they operate on a highly defensive approach. Unlike Newcastle, United doesn't use a pivot player.

Newcastle vs Man United in EA FC 25: Final Verdict

Considering all the attributes discussed so far, gamers must opt for Newcastle over Manchester United. The Magpies have better attacking and midfield depth than the Red Devils. However, their average attacking lineup might make it difficult for them to keep up with the Red Devils.

Ad

For more head-to-head articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback