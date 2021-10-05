Newest PlayStation studio, Bluepoint, might be working on Bloodborne remaster/remake, according to Colin Moriarty

According to Colin Moriarty, Bluepoint, the latest studio to join PlayStation, might be working on a Bloodborne project. Bluepoint Games has been working closely with PlayStation since 2006 and has made a name for itself in developing ports, remasters, and remakes for PlayStation titles.

From remastered collections like the God of War Collection and Uncharted: Nathan Drake Collection to remakes such as Shadow of the Colossus, Bluepoint has developed some titles for the PlayStation ecosystem.

Quite recently, the close working relationship with PlayStation came to fruition as Bluepoint became the latest PlayStation Studio.

Bluepoint could possibly be developing a Bloodborne remake/remaster

Bloodborne, published by PlayStation and exclusive to that ecosystem, is arguably one of the best soul games by From Software and the legendary creator, Hidetaka Miyazaki. The title has garnered worldwide popularity since its launch in 2015.

Colin Moriarty @notaxation I'm hearing through the grapevine Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam. I'm hearing through the grapevine Bluepoint may be on a journey to Yharnam.

In a recent tweet, Colin Moriarty, one of the most well-known video game industry insiders, said that Bluepoint might head to Yharnam, the setting for Bloodborne. He hasn’t clarified if it’s a remake, remaster, or a completely new project, but considering Bluepoint’s track record and respect for the original creation, fans have leaned towards a remake or a remaster for PlayStation 5.

In Bloodborne, the players follow a Hunter through the decrepit Gothic, Victorian-era–inspired city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants are afflicted with a bloodborne disease.

The character unravels the city’s mysteries in an attempt to find the source of the plague while fighting beasts and cosmic beings.

Fans might have to wait a bit for potential Bloodborne remaster/remake

Bluepoint’s most recent project before the PlayStation acquisition was the Demon’s Souls remake as the launch title for the PlayStation 5. The studio was universally praised for its skillful recreation of the PS3 title while building upon it and staying true to its identity.

Since the release of Demon’s Souls, fans have been clamoring for a Bloodborne remaster or a remake for the PlayStation 5 by Bluepoint, and it seems to be finally happening.

Considering Bluepoint released Demon’s Souls at the end of last year, the new Bloodborne project might not come for a couple of years. Nevertheless, fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of Bloodborne.

