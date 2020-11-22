Skye is the newest Agent in Valorant and Riot Games clearly has some issues to work out in her kit.

Bugs galore are plaguing the most recent Initiator added to Valorant. Some are useful exploits, while others are game breaking issues.

Skye was hyped up quite a bit prior to release. Like most new Valorant Agents, she garnered much excitement and attention from the player base.

@PlayVALORANT is there going to be a bug fix for when skye ults on icebox by A point and the ult squids get stuck on top of the wall? It’s happened several times to me and it wastes my ult — Eilidh 🦋 (@eilidh_mac3210) November 16, 2020

This uptick in use compared to other Agents has revealed plenty of issues. The biggest bug may be the fact that her Ultimate Ability gets stuck in a variety of places across all of the Valorant maps.

Newest Valorant Agent Skye has an annoying bug with her Ultimate

Skye's Ultimate Ability is known as Seekers. This ability allows Skye to send out up to three Seekers. These Seekers track down the nearest enemy Valorant players. They can be shot and destroyed, but if they connect with their target, the player is hit with nearsightedness.

1. Fix skye's ult

2. Fix the kj bot + wall "bug"

3. Fix matchmaking teams (perma ban for retarded people)

4. Make some cheaper skins than 20€ for 1 vandal, that we can custom with radiant points

5. Add more flashes on breach and skye 3 isnt enough lol. — keeka (@keeka_o) November 19, 2020

Players are requesting her Ultimate Ability be fixed, however, that is because it is indeed broken. Split, Bind, Haven, Ascent, and Icebox all see multiple locations where the Seekers simply get stuck. That is all the current maps in the Valorant map pool.

To say that is unacceptable is an understatement. A new Agent should be refined and tested. Riot Games even had extra time with having to rollback the patch that introduced Skye due to issues interrupting competitive play.

Image via Riot Games

The Seekers, affectionately known as "meatballs" by the Valorant community, don't seem to have a set path. This is understandable because they are tracking enemy players. This seems to be the reason they are getting stuck.

Walls and structures are stopping the Seekers in their tracks. It makes for a waste of an Ultimate ability. An easy fix would be to set the Seekers on a fixed pathway on the map until they reach the enemy. At that point, they would break off the path and hone in on the opponent.

Valorant is still extremely popular, casually and competitively. It will be intriguing to see how long these issues can persist before the community actually gets fed up.