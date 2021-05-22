1,225,509 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform and has enjoyed massive success since its launch.

The game recently became the top-grossing title for the seventh consecutive quarter in Southeast Asia and Latin America. It also achieved this feat for the second consecutive quarter in India.

Free Fire is one of the most successful games on the mobile platform (Image Credits: App Annie)

According to a report by Sensor Tower, Free Fire was the third most downloaded game in the month of April.

Despite its success, the game has had its fair share of problems in the form of cheaters and hackers.

To counter the threat of such cheaters, Free Fire developers have set up an anti-cheat system that detects and bans players who use cheats in the game.

According to a recent report, Free Fire banned a total of 1,225,509 accounts for cheating in the last two weeks. 51% of these accounts were banned as a result of reports from legitimate players.

A detailed report of the percentage of hacking software used by Free Fire cheaters in the last two weeks

75.4% of banned accounts were using auto-aim, which helps to target the enemy's hitbox without much effort.

14.7% got suspended due to teleportation hacks. These hacks are used to travel quickly from one spot to another.

8.9% of banned accounts were using wallhacks, which helps players to shoot through walls and other solid objects.

The remaining 1% were banned for using other miscellaneous hacks like modification of character or area.

Free Fire is the most downloaded mobile game of 2020

Along with this report, the developers stated that they have enhanced their anti-hack and cheat detection methods. They revealed that they have launched a new ban policy that is committed to delivering a fair and fun experience for all Free Fire players.