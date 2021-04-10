1,325,065 Free Fire accounts banned for cheating in the last two weeks

Garena Free Fire, launched in 2017, became an instant hit due to its unique gameplay, accessibility, and fresh approach. The game became the most downloaded game of 2019 and 2020, which speaks volumes about its success.

With millions of active users logging in daily, it has become an uphill task to keep a tab on every player. There were complaints from multiple users about cheaters ruining their experience as well.

As a result, Free Fire's developers worked on an anti-cheat system built into the game that not only detects cheaters but also bans them.

To instill confidence among users, officials publish bi-weekly reports giving information about the cheaters they have banned.

In the last two weeks, Free Fire officials have suspended 1,325,065 accounts permanently. Fifty-seven percent of the accounts banned were reported by players through the in-game reporting method.

They have also banned 40,439 accounts for playing with hackers intentionally to level up their ranks.

Here is a detailed account of the percentage of hacking software used by Free Fire players in the last two weeks

A whopping 73.7 percent of the accounts banned used the auto-aim cheat, helping aim towards the enemy without any effort.

Garena banned 11 percent as they used the teleport hack, which helps move instantly from one place to another.

The devs banned around 7.2 percent as they could shoot through walls or other solid objects.

Less than 1 percent, i.e., around 0.8 percent, of accounts were suspended as they were using the antenna hack, which reveals the enemy's location.

The developers banned 7.3 percent due to the use of other hacks, which Garena usually does not reveal.

Mobile gaming has seen exponential growth in the last couple of years, thanks to cheap data and powerful smartphones. More and more users can enjoy graphic-intense games on their smartphones without breaking a sweat, which was not possible five years back.

This has also seen a rise in hackers and modders. To control and eradicate such cheats, developers are taking newer measures to keep the gameplay environment clean and fair.