"$2,000,000 for six minutes is crazy": Jack Doherty reacts to the Playboi Carti debacle on Adin Ross's Kick stream

Kick streamer Jack Doherty expressed his shock at the events that took place during the highly anticipated Playboi Carti and Adin Ross collaborative live stream. After the latter announced that he had offered Carti a Ferrari and $2 million in cash, fans were brimming with excitement.

Breaking Adin's personal record for the highest peak viewership, over 487,000 fans tuned in to watch the two creators share the same room. However, things turned awry as Playboi Carti arrived late to the stream and spent only a few minutes before leaving without even taking a seat.

With Adin Ross left distraught, fans and creators alike are reacting to the events taking place on the Kick creator's stream. Jack, in particular, stated:

"$2,000,000 for siximinutes of ur time is crazy"

"I’d rather lose $2,000,000 than be Jack Doherty" - Fans react to Jack's tweet on Adin Ross and Playboi Carti's recent drama

Jack is known within the streaming community for his feuds with other streamers and for statements that have caused much backlash, such as stating that he "gave" his ex-girlfriend to another person. As various celebrities are reacting to the fiasco that took place on Adin's stream, Jack did the same in an X post on February 5, 2024.

However, netizens turned the tables on Jack, roasting him instead. One user, @TrademarkMase, stated:

"I’d rather lose $2,000,000 than be Jack Doherty"

Other users also replied in a similar way:

Further, some users made a comparison between the wealth of Adin Ross and Jack's net worth, with many believing that a huge disparity exists between the two:

To react to Adin's stream, Kai Cenat risked getting himself banned on Twitch by playing a re-run of the stream on YouTube. To those unaware, Adin Ross is permanently banned from Twitch, and featuring him on stream can lead to Kai receiving punitive actions against him as well.