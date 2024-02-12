"21 Savage plays football now?" - Fans troll Adin Ross after he loses $300k by betting on San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII

Just like every year, Super Bowl LVIII became one of the most discussed events online yesterday (February 11). Among the attendees was Adin Ross, the popular Kick streamer and co-owner. The streamer is known for his penchant for gambling, and he shared an Instagram story yesterday disclosing that he had wagered $340K on the San Francisco 49ers, only to witness them losing:

Adin's $340K bet prior to the Super Bowl (Image via X)

Had the outcome been favorable, the streamer would have nearly doubled his payout. However, as events unfolded, the Chiefs emerged victorious in the Super Bowl, resulting in Adin setting himself back by $300K.

This sparked a flurry of reactions, with one X user trolling by highlighting Adin Ross' recent drama involving 21 Savage:

"21 Savage plays football now?"

Fans react to Adin losing over $300K in bets (Image via X)

Adin Ross stunned after the Chiefs trumped the 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII

Kick streamer Adin Ross was certainly not thrilled to see the Chiefs secure yet another Super Bowl victory, marking the second consecutive year they've achieved this feat. Among the main reasons for his disappointment, of course, was his failed wager.

The streamer updated that he had bet over $300K on the 49ers winning the Super Bowl, only to end up receiving nothing in return. Additionally, he reportedly spent over a million dollars for a private suite at the Allegiant Stadium:

Adin's suite reportedly cost him over a million dollars (Image via X)

He was also joined by other streamers such as Nermin "Cheesur," but his excitement soon turned into agony as he witnessed the Chiefs win yet another Super Bowl, resulting in his $300K plunge. Watch his reaction here:

The streamer also shared his post-match thoughts, comically stating that the Cheifs won because of Taylor Swift:

"Chiefs you guys got so lucky Taylor swift bailed you guys out."

Adin rages after the Super Bowl (Image via X)

Fans react to Adin Ross' loss

The clip of Adin Ross' reaction to losing his money garnered quite a bit of reaction online. Here are some of them:

Fans troll the streamer after his lost wager (Image via X)

This, of course, isn't the first time this month that the streamer has lost money. Earlier in February, Adin Ross invited rapper Playboi Carti to his stream. As a welcoming gesture, the streamer handed him a bag full of cash, only for the rapper to leave after a few moments.