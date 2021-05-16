3 best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire in May 2021

Diamonds are the in-game currency of Free Fire, and they are utilized for various purposes. Gamers can purchase a vast assortment of exclusive in-game items using them. However, diamonds aren’t free, and to acquire the currency; players are required to shell out real money.

Spending time on a game isn’t always a possible or feasible option for every user. Therefore, they look for alternative methods that can be used for getting diamonds for free.

This article provides players with the three best ways to acquire diamonds at no cost in Garena Free Fire.

Best ways to get free diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards has over 50 million downloads

Google Opinion Rewards is a reward-based program that is used by millions of users globally. The application by Google offers players with Play Credits/Balance to complete short and straightforward surveys. Later, these credits can be utilized to purchase Free Fire diamonds in-game directly.

With 50 million downloads, the app is rated 4.3 on the Play Store. Users can click here to get redirected to its page.

#2 Events

Clutch Master event in Free Fire

The next option on this list for attaining free diamonds is via events. Developers of quick-paced BR title periodically introduce several new events on Booyah! App (Garena’s dedicated application for gaming videos).

The in-game currency is typically one of the rewards, and users must upload clips to participate. At present, “Clutch Master” is going on, and players post videos of their clutches to have a shot at getting diamonds.

#3 GPT Apps and Websites

Swagbucks is one popular GPT website

There are loads of GPT or Get-paid-to websites and applications available on the internet like Swagbucks, Prize Rebel, Easy Rewards, and Poll Pay. They reward players for completing offers that generally include surveys and quizzes.

Later, users can cash out their earnings via various methods like gift cards and more; however, they depend upon their countries.

Players must never resort to the usage of illicit tools like unlimited diamond generators. They are against the anti-hack of Free Fire, and the accounts of the players can get banned.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

