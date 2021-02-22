4 Unknown issues official clarification on Free Fire India Championship 2021 disqualification

On February 20th, Free Fire India, on their Facebook page, posted that they had disqualified 4 Unknown from the Free Fire India Championship 2021.

A day after the exclusion, 4 Unknown captain Deadsoul, on the team's YouTube channel, gave a full explanation on the matter.

Deadsoul gives 4UN's version after their Free Fire India Championship 2021 disqualification

Deadsoul revealed that he got a call from Free Fire officials on match day asking him to come to a location for a photoshoot. The site was 60 km from his home. Deadsoul said no and asked them to come to his house, but the officials told him they would do his and Team D's (another FFIC team) photoshoot together at the latter's gaming house.

He then went there and got done with the shoot at around 2.30 PM. After reaching his home at around 4:10 PM, the admin gave him a link to join through Google Meet, where they would verify all the details like Aadhar card, etc., of the team.

He went into that meeting and was strictly advised not to move out of the cameras till they completed the whole procedure. The verification got done around 5:20 PM.

Screenshot via 4 Unknown YouTube channel

In the meantime, at around 4:33 PM, FFIC Official made a WhatsApp group where he asked 4 Unknown players whether they would like to drop out of the FFIC.

Advertisement

After that, he posted a screenshot of Rule 5.4 and asked again whether they would like to participate in the FFIC 2021. They couldn't reply as they were verifying their credentials in front of the camera. Deasoul also said that the Free Fire official left the group in just 3 minutes, around 4: 37PM. He also shared the screenshot of their chat in the video.

A few hours later, Free Fire officials disqualified 4 Unknown as per Rule 5.4 of the Competition Rulebook:

"Upon initiating participation in a Competition, Teams and Competitors shall continue to participate in the Competition to its conclusion. Teams and Competitors shall not refuse to participate in the tournament for any reason including, without limitation, disagreement with a decision by Garena officials, an accusation of competitive integrity of the tournament, or imperfect playing conditions."

To finish the clip, Deadsoul requested Free Fire content creators like Total Gaming, TSG Army, Desi Gamer, and Skylord to help them regarding this matter. He also requested the Free Fire officials to reinstate 4UN's slot in Play-ins.