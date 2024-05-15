5 year old GOTY added to PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for May 2024 

The PlayStation Plus Game Catalog receives frequent, monthly updates - much like Xbox’s own Game Pass subscription service. As detailed in the PlayStation Blog for PS Plus games in May 2024, the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 has been added to this month’s lineup. This five-year-old GOTY winner is well worth the try - even in 2024 and should not be missed.

Read on to learn more about the game, and of the additional games on offer.

PlayStation Plus Game Catalog adds Red Dead Redemption 2, The Sims 4, and more

A fair selection of titles are heading to both PlayStation Plus Premium and PlayStation Plus Extra members of the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog:

Red Dead Redemption 2

Deceive Inc.

The Sims 4 City Living

Crime Boss: Rockay City

The Settlers: New Allies

Stranded: Alien Dawn

Cat Quest

Cat Quest II

The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame

Watch Dogs

Except for Deceive Inc., all of the listed titles are playable on the PlayStation 4, in addition to the PlayStation 5, starting May 21, 2024.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is of particular interest here, receiving a PS Plus re-release. The game is also noted to lack a native PlayStation 5 port and runs on the current-gen console via backward compatibility with the PS4 version of the same.

Red Dead Online is also included in this month’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, offering a seamless multiplayer experience in the intriguing setting of the wild west. Since Red Dead Online requires a PlayStation Plus account regardless, this is the best time to grab a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has won multiple Game of The Year awards since its release, garnering incredibly positive reviews from both fans and critics alike. As such, this is one game that should not be missed out on.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released back on October 26, 2018, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, and has since received a PC release.