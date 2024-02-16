5 reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's 2018 open-world title, is loved by players for various reasons. Some talk about the game's beautiful and realistic visuals, while others praise it as an amazing narrative adventure. Many consider Rockstar's 2018 title the studio's magnum opus, and with good reasons. The game will provide you with an experience unlike any other.

Sit back, have a bowl of stew, and enjoy as we dive into the various factors that contribute to Red Dead Redemption 2 becoming a critically acclaimed masterpiece in a genre that is mostly full of games with the same copy-pasted world designs.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

1) The story - A cowboy adventure like no other

Red Dead Redemption 2's story is regarded as the high point of the game. You will play as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw and a member of the Van Der Linde gang. Each chapter of the game focuses on the gang and what path will lead to their end before the plot of the first game begins.

The story of Red Dead Redemption 2 is about modernization and its impact on society. Throughout the game, you will experience this theme as you slowly move from the beautiful lush forests to the urban city of Saint Dennis. The vibrant, colorful palette will slowly turn gray as you complete each chapter of the game.

This change in aesthetic will also complement the changes in the Van Der Linde gang, as they go from being a family to a fragmented mess, as the outlaws get picked off one by one.

2) A well-crafted open-world experience - Welcome to the Wild West

The open-world genre is full of games that offer you the same repetitive fetch quests and side activities. While some environments can be beautiful, they are often not memorable. The best open-world games will provide a fantastic adventure brimming with fun activities or random occurrences that will make the world feel alive.

Red Dead Redemption 2 does just that. The world is full of randomized events and quests that will immerse you in the Wild West. If you want to take a break from the story, you can take your horse and go hunting, fishing, or even being an outlaw, running away from the authorities after robbing someone.

The game will not lock you to any particular location from Chapter 2, and you can roam most of the well-crafted map of America's Wild West. A few areas will be locked due to narrative reasons, but they will be accessible once you finish Chapter 6.

3) NPCs and side characters - Each one has a story to tell

Red Dead's world is full of interesting people. From random photographers you will meet and befriend in the wild to the various members of the Van Der Linde gang, each character will provide you with unique stories. Rockstar Games' ability to write amazing stories and quests is further noticeable in how these characters will not only interact with you but also with the world.

Arthur Morgan will meet a lot of characters in his journey. From a random wildlife photographer to the Van Der Linde gang members, almost every NPC will offer a unique perspective on the world of Red Dead Redemption 2.

4) Choices and consequences - An honorable character or a bad man?

Red Dead Redemption 2's world is full of various choices that you can make. Some of these choices will culminate at the end of Chapter 6 of the game, while others can have an immediate effect. Certain NPCs will remember you outside of story bits and if your choices affect how their story plays out.

Arthur Morgan is mostly a blank slate, and his outcome during the game's finale will depend on your choices. It is up to you to offer him the chance of redemption or if he will remain a bad man till the credits roll. Even gang members will treat you based on how you treat them.

5) The protagonist - May he stand unshaken

The journey of Red Dead Redemption 2 revolves around its protagonist, Arthur Morgan. Throughout the game, you will grow to care deeply for the character, who is flawed, an outlaw, someone who kills people, and yet a good man. Much of it boils down to the choices you make, but still, some moments will reflect on Arthur's character as a whole.

One of the reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 is the protagonist himself, a man who goes on a path of redemption and becomes Rockstar Games' most well-written character to date. The adventure Arthur Morgan goes through is one of the best-written stories in any video game. He will go from being someone who mostly cares about money to one who will sacrifice himself to protect the helpless.

The various components listed above all work together, like different cogs in a machine to keep it running, which makes it Rockstar Games' magnum opus, at least till GTA 6 releases.

Hopefully, all the above reasons to play Red Dead Redemption 2 have convinced you to embark on an epic cowboy adventure.

