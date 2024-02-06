GTA 6 release date hint may be given as soon as this week

GTA 6 fans may soon learn more about the game, including an estimated release date. While a new trailer or official announcement from Rockstar Games is not expected anytime soon, there's a good reason to expect an update on the game this week. This is because Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, is scheduled to hold an earnings call on Thursday (February 8, 2024).

This means that there may be a new update on the game during the earnings call, including a hint about a possible release date. Grand Theft Auto 6 has been brought up every time the company has had an earnings call in recent years, so this time should be no different.

GTA 6 release date might be hinted at during Take Two's earnings call

Take-Two Interactive will be holding their first earnings call with investors since GTA 6 was announced in December 5, 2023. They might discuss the upcoming game during this earnings call meet, and as such, many are looking forward to it. Rockstar has revealed that the game will be coming out in 2025, but they haven't revealed a date or even the season.

Following the trailer and the official announcement, fans have been speculating all sorts of potential GTA 6 release dates by analyzing the release timelines of previous games in the franchise. During the Q1 2024 Earnings Call on August 8, 2023, Take-Two Interactive stated that they expect "record levels of operating performance" and a "significant inflection point" in Fiscal Year 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025).

Naturally, many fans believed this was hinting at Grand Theft Auto 6's release, and many still think that the game might come out within FY 2025. In their May 2023 earnings call, the company predicted that they would make around $8 billion in profits during FY 2025, and fans attributed this to GTA 6. They also mentioned that they have some "ground-breaking titles" that will be released during this period, which was also believed to be hinting at the upcoming game.

After reading the earnings call statements, many also predicted an announcement in 2023, which was proved by the end of the year. So, with the upcoming earnings call, the Grand Theft Auto community might receive some more news about the game.

However, fans should note that this is all speculation at the moment and should be taken with a grain of salt. Take-Two Interactive may decide not to name-drop Grand Theft Auto 6 at all.

In other news, a new leak claims to have revealed some details about GTA 6 trailer 2, promising a jaw-dropping upgrade.

