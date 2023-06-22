Popular YouTube streamer Guy "Dr Disrespect" has publicly announced that he is seeking a $50 million deal to join Kick. The former Twitch streamer had previously signed multiple exclusivity deals with the Amazon-owned platform but was permanently banned from the site in the summer of 2020. He has since continued to operate without a streamer contract.

Dr Disrespect has faced multiple questions about whether he would potentially switch platforms as Kick rose to prominence. He usually avoided giving a straight answer but did not deny the possibility. Today, he shared a much more direct answer, naming his exact asking price for a contract with Kick:

"50 million is my number..."

Dr Disrespect wants 50 million to join Kick

It has been a massive week for Kick. Just days after announcing a $100 million non-exclusivity deal with xQc, one of Twitch's most popular streamers, the platform appears poised to land another big fish in Dr Disrespect.

The Doc rose to prominence on Twitch, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable global streamers. His popularity landed him multiple exclusivity contracts with Twitch, although he would be hit with a permanent ban under mysterious circumstances in June 2020.

Shortly after his ban, he moved to YouTube, where he has continued to build one of the largest audiences through streaming. His YouTube channel currently has over four million subscribers, with each livestream receiving hundreds of thousands of views.

Despite his success on YouTube, he has not received a streaming contract with the site, which has caused some tension and frustration between him and the platform. He posted:

"It's amazing to think the platform Doc streams on doesn't support him one bit."

With no change in sight for the strained relationship between Dr Disrespect and YouTube, it appears he is now seriously considering moving to Kick. Today, he has unofficially set his asking price for a Kick streaming contract at $50 million, half of what xQc received earlier this week. He did not specify whether he would be seeking an exclusive contract.

One factor to consider is that Doc will not have as much leverage at the negotiating table as xQc, considering he does not currently have a deal with another platform.

However, there is no denying that he would bring a large audience to Kick, which the platform may find too big to pass up.

