505 Games announces major console update for Assetto Corsa Competizione; Gunfire Reborn confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass

Assetto Corsa Competizione and Gunfire Reborn are two Western video games that fall under the roster of 505 Games. The Japanese publisher recently announced at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 that there will be major updates and greater accessibility coming to the games.

505 Games @505_Games The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes!



See you there!



505.games/TGS2022Streami…



#505Games

TGS2022 The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes!See you there! #505Games TGS2022 ⏰ The 505 Games TGS2022 Online Program will start in 10 minutes! 🎮 See you there! 🔗 505.games/TGS2022Streami…#505Games#505GamesTGS2022 https://t.co/uA5UqfYM4K

Assetto Corsa Competizione will be getting a major console update, adding plenty of new things. This will involve current-gen consoles and contain certain features that fans have requested for a long time. On top of that, Gunfire Reborn will add to the Xbox Game Pass valuation, which has some strong titles coming up.

505 Games announces major updates for Assetto Corsa Competizione and Gunfire Reborn

505 Games has made its reputation with some underrated titles over the years, which have been released worldwide. Assetto Corsa Competizione and Gunfire Reborn are vastly different games that cater to different target audiences. However, the two titles truly showcase Japanese publishers' versatility in terms of offerings.

Assetto Corsa Competizione is one of the most realistic racing simulators available on the market currently. The game is receiving a massive update on September 29, 2022. More interestingly, it's also coming to the Xbox Series X|S. This is great news for fans who have wanted the update in next-gen consoles for quite some time.

Assetto Corsa @AC_assettocorsa



Expect major changes, including an improved tyre mode, new 400hz physics engine and extended gameplay.



#beACC #505Games It’s almost time to head back out on track! Update v 1.8 is racing to Assetto Corsa Competizione on September 29th, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.Expect major changes, including an improved tyre mode, new 400hz physics engine and extended gameplay. It’s almost time to head back out on track! Update v 1.8 is racing to Assetto Corsa Competizione on September 29th, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.Expect major changes, including an improved tyre mode, new 400hz physics engine and extended gameplay.#beACC #505Games https://t.co/PQFOfrYk0S

Assetto Corsa Competizione focuses on GT2 and GT3 cars, and contains officially licensed cars and tracks from all over the world. Released in 2018, the game has grown massively and arrived for current-gen consoles earlier this year. Update 1.8 will further enhance the gaming experience with its great offerings.

As for Gunfire Reborn, the game relies on the clearance of different levels to proceed to the next one. Players can choose to play alone or co-op with up to four others to complete their objectives. Since its launch, Gunfire Reborn has been a hit and has expanded to many more platforms, including mobiles.

Sn0w1n @VidocqClues Se anuncia GUNFIRE REBORN



Lanzamiento el 27 de Octubre



Day - GamePass Se anuncia GUNFIRE REBORNLanzamiento el 27 de OctubreDay- GamePass 💣 Se anuncia GUNFIRE REBORN💣▶️Lanzamiento el 27 de Octubre🔺Day1️⃣ - GamePass🔺 https://t.co/CcIunSoaX1

The game is already available on Xbox consoles, but there's great news for subscribers of the Game Pass. It will be available on the Xbox Game Pass, starting October 27, 2022, and all new and existing subscribers will be able to enjoy the game at no additional cost.

The Xbox Game Pass has already added some amazing titles following the Tokyo Game Show 2022 event yesterday. October will be a very busy month for the service, with one more addition set to appear. It remains to be seen what kind of events will be added by the developers to commemorate the game becoming available on everyone's favorite subscription service.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far