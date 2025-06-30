8Bit Thug reacts to S8UL’s disqualification from MLBB MSC 2025 Riyadh

8Bit Thug recently reacted to S8UL Esports’ disqualification from the MLBB Mid Season Cup (MSC) 2025. For those unaware, the club had acquired BloodThirstyKings’ roster in May this year. The team had qualified for the MSC 2025 after winning the North America Challenger Tournament (NACT) Spring. However, some of its players breached the competitive rules, which led to its disqualification from the MSC tournament.

To be more precise, two S8UL members were found competing in a tournament featuring another mobile MOBA game. The MSC has a rule that a penalty will be imposed if a team member participates in any other competitive sporting event or activity.

The MSC 2025 is a major MLBB event, boasting a humongous prize pool of $3,000,000. The tournament is part of the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 Riyadh, which will feature 25 esports events.

“We did everything in our control,” says 8Bit Thug after S8UL’s disqualification from MLBB MSC 2025

Thug responds to S8UL’s disqualification from MSC 2025 (Image via Instagram/8Bit Thug)

Animesh “Thug” Agarwal reacted to S8UL’s disqualification via his Instagram broadcast channel. He said:

“We did everything in our control. Sorry to all of u. Will just put it here, it was NEVER S8UL's fault”.

He further stated:

“To all s8ul fans. June ends- so do our train of mishaps. There will be a lot people introspecting and making fun of what we did wrong. Can PUT A FOOT DOWN and say S8UL, ITS MANAGEMENT , AND THE ENTIRE STAFF , did nothing wrong and were not a part of any decision making that led to this. We will maintain complete silence on things as we are looking into our options”.

S8UL Esports was one of the 40 partnered clubs set to participate in the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025. The Indian organisation has signed rosters in many games, including a North American squad for the MSC. Unfortunately, the club faced disqualification from the MLBB event.

Ian “FwydChickn “ Honl from S8UL talked about his team’s disqualification in his recent livestream on YouTube and said that his team was forced to withdraw due to unfair restrictions. He stated:

“I am devastated to share that as a player who has travelled, spent a whole month practicing overseas to prepare for EWC (MSC), we have been forced to withdraw due to unfair restrictions and basically bullying from Moonton”

On June 30, 2025, Moonton made an official statement about S8UL's disqualification from the MSC 2025. Meanwhile, Area 77, the runner-up of the MLBB NACT 2025 Spring, has been given a spot in the upcoming Mid-Season Cup.

