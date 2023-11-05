"A collab I didn't expect" - Fans react as Mercedes F1 team uploads video with MrBeast

A video uploaded by the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One team showcasing Jimmy "MrBeast" and the gang on Instagram has left fans surprised. Many speculate that a potential collaboration is brewing. In the video, which was also uploaded by the Mercedes F1 profile on X, Jimmy and his fellow "Beast Gang" members Chandler and Karl can be seen asking Mercedes driver George Russell to "say it."

After being urged repeatedly, George Russell finally says:

"say what? Say what? I really don't know what you're talking about. Say what? It's race day in Brasil! Let's go!"

For those who might not know, the "race day" remark is in reference to the Brazilian Grand Prix, which is being held in São Paulo on Sunday, November 5:

This video caught fans off-guard, as many stated that they were not expecting such a collaborative post to take place between MrBeast's crew and the Mercedes driver:

"A collab I didn’t expect but nice"

Fans go wild as Mercedes F1 team posts with MrBeast and gang

The video showcasing Jimmy and George has sent fans into a frenzy since its upload and has received hundreds of thousands of likes. After the surprise appearance of the MrBeast gang on the Mercedes F1 team post, fans are speculating about a potential collaboration between the two:

"Mr beast and george collab??"

On the other hand, certain individuals are pitching ideas regarding the content a MrBeast video featuring the Mercedes F1 team could involve:

However, not all reactions were positive. Some fans were dissatisfied with the post.

Jimmy is a YouTube content creator known for making videos surrounding high-budget challenges with cash prizes. Alongside, he's also renowned for his philanthropic work, which is documented in his content.

He is known for his active social media presence, and an ability to come up with innovative content for videos, which gather millions of views on YouTube.

The streamer is currently the most subscribed individual on the platform, with over 206 million subscribers. He is known for his collaborations, reeling in many famous personalities in his videos.