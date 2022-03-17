A glitch on the Caldera map is allowing Warzone players to get 'easy kills'

Warzone Season 2 is not going exactly how Raven Software had initially planned. Even after the delayed release of the season due to "stability issues," the Caldera map is far from perfect. There are multiple glitches on the map and new spots where players can gain unfair advantages.

After a spot on a Gondola cable car that is seemingly indestructible, a new spot has been discovered in Arsenal that is allowing players to see through walls. Multiple players have already spotted this glitch, and many have been eliminated by players camping in that spot. Based on the tweets made on this issue, the spot has existed for quite some months now.

Liu10anT™ ⁶𓅓 @Liu10anT ATTENTION @SHGames @RavenSoftware



PLEASE FIX THE GLITCH WHERE PLAYERS CAN GET UNDER THE MAP AT ARSENAL.. MULTIPLE PLAYERS EXPLOTING THIS IN PLUNDER



#CallofDuty #COD #Vanguard #Warzone ATTENTION @CallofDuty PLEASE FIX THE GLITCH WHERE PLAYERS CAN GET UNDER THE MAP AT ARSENAL.. MULTIPLE PLAYERS EXPLOTING THIS IN PLUNDER 🚨 ATTENTION @CallofDuty @SHGames @RavenSoftware 🚨PLEASE FIX THE GLITCH WHERE PLAYERS CAN GET UNDER THE MAP AT ARSENAL.. MULTIPLE PLAYERS EXPLOTING THIS IN PLUNDER#CallofDuty #COD #Vanguard #Warzone

While it is not ethical to exploit glitches and run havoc against regular players in a lobby, many players in the community take the shortcut to get easy dubs. However, players can report such glitch-loving campers, and Raven Software might issue bans if they feel glitches were performed intentionally. Previously, pro players have been disqualified from tournaments for using glitches.

New spot on Arsenal allows Warzone players to get underneath the map and see through walls

A video was posted on the official subreddit of the title where the OP, 87mave, spectated a player glitching underneath the map at Arsenal and having the ability to shoot at anyone who came around the area.

This is an environmental glitch where the textures around the map do not load properly in some areas of the map. One player reported that this glitch was occurring on Xbox consoles and is not centralized to the Arsenal POI on the Caldera map.

While the glitch might happen unintentionally, it is best for players to leave the POI and head to a different location when it occurs. It is only fair to all those unsuspecting players who might get killed without a fair gunfight.

W3stiiee @Matt1ie3 So I jumped on warzone plunder to test out a couple gun builds and come across this dirty rat player in a building in arsenal area doing the under map glitch with SHOTGUNS!! ⁦ @RavenSoftware ⁩ ⁦ @SHGames ⁩ ⁦ @CallofDuty ⁩ please fix this game and BAN this lowlife rat! So I jumped on warzone plunder to test out a couple gun builds and come across this dirty rat player in a building in arsenal area doing the under map glitch with SHOTGUNS!! ⁦@RavenSoftware⁩ ⁦@SHGames⁩ ⁦@CallofDuty⁩ please fix this game and BAN this lowlife rat! https://t.co/56gRob6Zwi

If the Caldera map in Warzone has more spots like this, Raven Software has an uphill task on their hands to fix the map before it turns into a huge issue.

