Warzone campers are finding a perfect spot in new Gondola cable car

Warzone players have discovered a new spot on the Caldera map, where they cannot be spotted or killed easily and, therefore, might transform into a new camper drop zone in the game.

Campers in Warzone have tried numerous tactics to survive and kill other players easily by not getting spotted and holding a position for the longest time. Normal campers usually hold buildings and periodically peek out of windows if something pops up on their heartbeat sensors. Other than that, only the incoming gas can make these new players move.

Previously, players used to abuse the Roze skin and stay in the dark corners of the map, where the skin turned invisible, giving these campers an unfair advantage over unsuspecting victims in the same lobby.

However, this new camper spot on the map will surely make things a lot more difficult for players, especially during the end game if the circle favors the abusers.

Gondola cable car is indestructible to cluster strikes: Warzone player shows new camping strategy

A Warzone player posted a video on the official subreddit showing a new camp spot for players that can be deadly to other players in the lobby.

The Gondola station has a number of cable cars afloat high above the ground. While those cable cars are non-functional, unlike the ones on Rebirth Island, players can still hop into them by jumping off the ledge and parachuting straight into one.

In the video, BigStuggz hopped into a cable car and started spraying unsuspecting enemies below. However, after the player showed how a cluster strike on the spot was useless on the cable car, it became a matter of concern. With a single trophy system, campers will be able to shield themselves from C4s and grenades of all kinds.

If the gas and circle support players near the Gondola station, the cable car becomes a useful strategy to win matches, just as BigStuggz was able to conjure one in the video above.

While camping is not illegal, the strategy is very much frowned upon by the battle royale community. Hence, it would be best to check the cable cars around the Gondola station before running out in the open in future matches.

Edited by Shaheen Banu