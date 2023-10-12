"Absolutely loved it": Popular Twitch streamer Maximilian Dood praises Lies of P, says it's his Game of the Year

Twitch streamer and popular YouTuber Maximilian Dood has taken to X, formerly Twitter, to heap praise on Lies of P and its developers. As one of the most popular video game content creators out there, his post has gone viral, as it put a spotlight on the Souls-like release. He even went as far as to call the title his Game of the Year.

Considering that 2023 is packed with blockbuster releases like Starfield, Resident Evil 4 remake, Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and Baldur's Gate 3, Dood's statement is high praise indeed.

In the post, Dood expressed his love for Lies of P, giving it an 11 out of 10:

"30 hours later, @Liesofp is 100% my personal Game of the Year 2023. Critically, 10/10. Personally, 11/10. Absolutely loved it."

He also acknowledged the various contenders for the Game of the Year award, stating:

"Can't believe this insane year had a game this far in snatch my GOTY from RE4 Remake."

Maximillian Dood's post (Image via @maximilian_/X)

"Have I been sleeping on this game?": Social media reacts to Twitch streamer Maximilian Dood's post praising Lies of P

Lies of P is Neowiz Games' first foray into the souls-like genre. Released in September 2023, the game got fairly positive reviews from players and currently holds an impressive nine-out-of-10 rating on Steam. However, as a title made by a relatively lesser-known South Korean developer, it might have slipped under the radar for many non-souls fans.

This release is clearly heavily inspired by FromSoftware's Dark Souls franchise, with the combat mechanics almost mirroring the ones in those games. That said, with the unique Pinocchio setting, Neowiz Games has received quite a lot of praise for the title.

As a popular Twitch streamer who has played a number of FromSoftware games like Elden Ring, Maximillian Dood's post resonated with many players and has garnered more than half a million views.

Here are some of the general reactions to the post, with the title's official account also replying:

Social media is abuzz after the streamer's post (Image via X)

For the gamers who want to know more about the game and have yet to play it, read our full review of Lies of P to know the good and the bad before making a decision.