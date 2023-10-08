"Lies of P was a little bit better": Asmongold says Lords of the Fallen is "more of an RPG" than a Soulslike game

On October 7, 2023, Twitch personality Zack "Asmongold" shared his first impressions of the upcoming game - Lords of the Fallen. While watching Ben "CohhCarnage's" video, in which he also discussed his thoughts on the Hexworks-developed title, Asmongold compared Lords of the Fallen to Lies of P and expressed his preference for the latter.

He said:

"I thought that it (Lords of the Fallen) was good. I like the aesthetic a lot. I will say that the, like, individual combat and the way the characters move around and everything - I think Lies of P was a little bit better. In terms of, like, fighting and how it felt to hit things, Lies of P was a little bit better."

A few moments later, the Texas-based streamer stated that Lords of the Fallen is "more of an RPG" than a Soulslike game. He elaborated:

"I also really like how... it feels like this game is less of, like, just a Soulslike game and more of an RPG, it feels. And, I don't know if that really makes sense for me to explain. But I felt like there were so many other types of options and things that you could do. Whereas, like, usually with a lot of these types of games, there's, like, one way to play. And, it feels - again, it feels like this is the kind of game where there are a lot of different options, with how to play the game. And, that's good!"

Asmongold compares Lords of the Fallen with Lies of P and discusses which one he would rather buy

After watching CohhCarnage's video, fans asked Asmongold which of the two games, Lords of the Fallen or Lies of P, he would rather buy. In response, the content creator remarked:

"Would I rather buy this (Lords of the Fallen) or Lies of P? I mean, I can't really compare it because I would want to buy this - because I already bet Lies of P. You know what I mean? So, it'd be kind of weird, like, you know, which one would I rather do. I mean, I'd obviously rather do the one that I haven't done before."

Asmongold then shared some of his criticisms of Lies of P, claiming it had too many mechanics that were "unnecessarily hard and frustrating":

"I mean, Lies of P was a good game, I just felt like it had so many mechanics in it that were just, like, unnecessarily hard and frustrating. Like, I didn't like the bosses in the game. I thought they had, like, a lot of cheap attacks and the difficulty that they had was kind of artificial. If that makes sense."

Timestamp: 01:07:45

Claiming Lords of the Fallen was "definitely easier," the One True King (OTK) co-founder added:

"This game, definitely, is easier. Which I don't really think - again, easy and good are not the same thing. 'Easy and bad' or 'hard and good' (are) not the same thing. But yeah, I think it just depends."

Fans react to Asmongold's take

The 32-year-old's views about Lords of the Fallen have elicited over 206 reactions in the YouTube comments section. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

Asmongold is one of Twitch's most popular Just Chatting and gaming personalities.