"Bosses in this game are trash" - Asmongold critiques Lies of P, claims bosses are "not fun" and "badly designed"

Zack "Asmongold" has spent quite a few hours playing Lies of P recently and offered his unfiltered thoughts on the game after defeating the final boss. During a recent livestream, he completed the game and offered that while the bosses were awful, it’s still potentially the best Soulslike game to ever be released. His fans appeared to agree, and the comments were filled with people’s opinions on the same.

Asmongold was glad to heap praise upon the game, except when it came to the bosses. In general, he felt they were badly designed, which can certainly drag down the experience of an otherwise enjoyable Soulslike game.

"The bosses in this game are trash. However, I think this is one of the best Soulslikes that’s probably ever been made."

Asmongold discusses the pros and cons of Lies of P after beating the game

(Clip begins at 6:18)

Asmongold didn’t hate Lies of P, that’s for sure. However, while he did praise several facets of the game, one thing was clear: The bosses were not fun at all. That was where a lot of his ire was directed:

"The bosses in this game are trash. However, I think this is one of the best Soulslikes that’s probably ever been made. I do think so. I just think that the bosses are not fun. They’re badly designed. Like, I could go on and on and on."

The member of OTK also highlighted some positives of the title. In particular, he praised the game’s worldbuilding and characters, finding several of the NPCs to be memorable, such as Gepetto:

"The thing is, I could s**t on the bosses forever. But fundamentally, the bosses are one part of the game, and there are other parts of the game that exist too, right? I think that the worldbuilding and the characters were pretty good. I like them, they were interesting. There were a few characters that were actually compelling and worth remembering, et cetera."

In addition, Asmongold praised the art style and graphics alongside the story. Lies of P does have remarkable graphics, a sentiment we shared during our preview of the game. Only one facet of the game stood out as negative, while the rest was enjoyable:

"I feel like the story was surprisingly good, the graphics of the game are really great. I think the art style is also good."

When asked how he’d rate it, as he gave Elden Ring a 10, Asmongold replied that Lies of P gets an 8 out of 10 from him. He would waffle, considering a 7, but ended up standing on the 8. He would ultimately have one more critique after discussing the final boss:

"The smaller the boss, the better it is. In general, I think the smaller bosses, that were the size of the player were pretty fun to do. And then the bosses that were way bigger than the player had like f**ked up hitboxes and s**t."

Later in the discussion, he’d highlight another problem for these bigger bosses. The camera, as it’s pretty zoomed in, made those particular battles much more difficult. If the player had a better field of vision, it would make some of the more painful bosses manageable.

When a viewer asked how he could give it an 8 when he wasn’t having fun, the streamer suggested that the developers could easily fix all the problems he had with the game.

He would highlight the final boss, saying that while he didn’t have fun fighting it, it wasn’t a bad encounter. He just wasn’t having a good time in that moment. Zack would also talk about a typical Soulslike mechanic that wasn’t in the game: Poise:

"I think that they made a big mistake by not having Poise in the game. It made faster weapons the de-facto advantage in basically every situation, minus maybe a handful of them. I think that was a mistake. They should have had more hyper armor or poise attached to the weapons as well, so you could feel like you could trade with other things."

Zack would also praise being able to combine weapons and change how they worked in the game as "really cool design," as well as being able to mix and match these different types of weapons around. Additionally, he had positive things to say about the Fable Arts and a patch that added hyper armor to some of these.

Asmongold compared the "Overwhelmingly positive" reviews to a pizza, where each slice has a different facet of the review. Level design, bosses, and so forth:

"I think all of the pieces of pizza are delicious with pepperoni on it, but the boss slice has s**t on it. So does that mean the whole pizza is bad? No it doesn’t. But that slice of pizza is awful. Does that make sense? So everything else besides the bosses is fine."

While he didn’t like one particular part of Lies of P, the rest of it was quite well designed, according to the popular Twitch streamer.

Asmongold’s YouTube comments react to his Lies of P thoughts

Some commenters felt the game was flawed, but others would suggest that so are all Soulslikes (Image via Asmongold Gaming/YouTube)

Quite a few viewers found that while Lies of P was considered a "flawed" game, so are other Soulslike titles. Many felt that it was a well-polished game and that they could tell Neowiz put a great deal of hard work into it.

One commenter, in particular, blamed it on the streamer that he was bad at the game, so he's mad about it (Image via Asmongold Gaming/YouTube)

That said, not everyone was on Zack’s side. At least one commenter highlighted that the streamer’s response to the game was flawed: He only used heavy weapons and largely ignored many of the things that could have made bosses more manageable. Instead of exploring the game further and finding these things, he complained instead.

A few commenters chalked up the negativity to pure arrogance on the streamer's part (Image via Asmongold Gaming/YouTube)

Others still would highlight similar things, that Asmongold wasn’t really utilizing everything Lies of P had to offer. They also felt complaining about the movement during the stream isn’t very fair, as the characters are puppets and aren't supposed to have very fluid movement.

While Zack may have disliked some facets of Lies of P, his audience didn’t seem to feel his critique was fair at all. Perhaps if he had made more use of the systems offered, they would feel different.

Nevertheless, Asmongold did still give it an 8/10 and stated that he loved most of the game - except the bosses. You can also find our review of Lies of P here.